Showtime actor Emraan Hashmi on backing films in future: 'I don't think I am fit to be producer'

Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for the release of his web series Showtime, backed by Karan Johar. The actor was featured in several successful films, such as Murder, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Raaz 3, Tiger 3, and many more. During a recent interview, Emraan opened up about producing films in the future. Despite having produced the 2019 film Why Cheat India, Hashmi does not think he is fit to be a producer.

Emraan Hashmi on why he does not think he is fit to be a producer

Even though Emraan Hashmi produced one film, he was more of a silent producer as he also acted in it. During an interview with IANS, the actor said that he is more of a creative person.

He shared, "I don't think I am fit to be a producer. I did produce one film, but I was more of a silent producer and was playing the actor in it, so my producer self took a backseat. I am more of a creative person than a business-minded person."

Emraan further said that he got a Commerce degree but shared a running joke as he added, "There's a running joke in my family that I wanted to be in arts, but I went into Commerce and I still don't cross my checks properly when I sign them. There's someone always lurking over my head to see if I do everything correctly."

Additionally, the Showtime actor said that he is not a numbers person and also not a Commerce person. Calling himself more creatively inclined, Emraan said that if he does produce another film, "it will always be to delegate the work to people who know that part of it better, the finance better."

About Showtime

Showtime will be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8, 2024. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, Showtime is created by Sumit Roy. The series features a stellar cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Badshah, Vijay Raaz, Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana, Lara Chandani and others. The show is backed by Dharmatic, which is the digital arm of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

