Showtime: Mouni Roy opens up on whether true love exists in showbiz; says 'I found my true love'

Karan Johar's upcoming web series, Showtime, is highly anticipated for 2024. The trailer featuring Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, and Shriya Saran was unveiled today, February 13. The cast gathered in Mumbai for the trailer launch event and engaged in various discussions. At this event, Mouni Roy opened up on a rumour she would love to spread and finding true love in the industry.

Mouni Roy on finding true love in the industry

During the Showtime trailer launch event, Mouni Roy was asked by Karan Johar about a rumour she would like to spread, to which she responded by saying she is doing his next film. She said, “I am doing your next directorial.” She was further asked about her take on whether love exists in showbiz. To this, the actress responded by saying that she genuinely believes in the existence of true love, irrespective of one's profession, and that she has indeed found her true love. She said, “Really believe true love exists, regardless of the industry. I found my true love.”

