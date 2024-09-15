Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Is Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer inspired by Jake Kasdan’s film Sex Tape? Director Raaj has THIS to say

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was released a few days ago. Ever since then, a certain section of the internet felt that the movie might be loosely inspired by Jake Kasdan’s film, Sex Tape. Now, in an interview with PTI, VVKWWV director Raaj Shaandilyaa has dismissed all such assumptions and said that his Hindi comedy doesn’t have any ‘sex’.

“I was told by one of our writers that in that film their video goes viral on the Internet. The video in our film is made by the couple, and they lose the CD because of their negligence,” Raaj said, adding that the characters in his story are different and it has nothing to do with Sex Tape. “I've not even seen Sex Tape. I didn't get inspired by it; rather, I got inspired by life and the people around me,” Raaj added.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been co-written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is produced under T-Series, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films, and Kathavachak Films. Other than Rajkummar and Triptii, the comedy also stars Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania, and Ashwini Kalsekar in key roles.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao reveals why he does not compete with his ‘superstars’ Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others: ‘You don't...’

Raaj Shaandilyaa in the same interview, said that he is already working on the sequel of his upcoming film, which would revolve around the early days of the Internet. "Where this film ends, we've got a sequel, which will be set 10-15 years later, when the advent of the Internet has happened. We've written the story. We will shoot this film after I make another film," Raj expressed.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, the inspiration for Vicky Vidya... came from co-writer Yusuf Ali Khan, with its screenplay starting to get drafted in 2018. Raaj said while he wanted to work with Rajkummar Rao for the longest time, the casting of Triptii Dimri happened out of a hunt for a fresh pairing and that she was signed for this one much before the Animal phenomenon happened to her.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is all set to hit theatres on October 11, 2024.

ALSO READ: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Director Raaj says Mallika Sherawat’s comeback is why 3% of Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri starrer is ‘Maha Parivarik’