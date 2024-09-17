7 must-watch sibling movies on Netflix ahead of Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina starrer Jigra’s release

Are you excited for the upcoming movie Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina? The film is a prison-break action thriller with a focus on a sibling relationship. Netflix, a leading streaming platform, offers various Bollywood movies that showcase the beautiful bond between siblings. Check out some of the sibling movies on Netflix ahead of the release of Jigra in October 2024.

7 sibling movies on Netflix to binge-watch:



1. Kapoor & Sons

Running Time: 2 hours 17 mins

2 hours 17 mins IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Genre: Family/Drama

Family/Drama Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor

Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor Director: Shakun Batra

Shakun Batra Writer: Shakun Batra, Ayesha Devitre

Shakun Batra, Ayesha Devitre Year of release: 2016

If you’re on the lookout for a heartwarming movie based on the relationship between siblings, Kapoor & Sons is a perfect choice. The film revolves around a dysfunctional family. The two brothers, Arjun and Rahul, return to their childhood home after their grandfather falls ill. There are many unsaid problems between them.

2. Dil Dhadakne Do

Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins

2 hours 53 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Comedy/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar

Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar Year of release: 2015

Next on our list of sibling movies on Netflix is Dil Dhadakne Do. The story follows the Mehra family’s celebratory cruise trip, where they get to confront their issues with each other. Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra's supportive brother-sister bond as Kabir and Ayesha was immensely loved by the viewers.

3. Agneepath

Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins

2 hours 53 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Action/Crime/Drama

Action/Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Zarina Wahab, Chetan Pandit

Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Zarina Wahab, Chetan Pandit Director: Karan Malhotra

Karan Malhotra Writer: Karan Malhotra, Ila Bedi Dutta, Piyush Mishra

Karan Malhotra, Ila Bedi Dutta, Piyush Mishra Year of release: 2012

Agneepath is one of the most popular action movies available to stream on Netflix. It follows the journey of Hrithik Roshan’s character Vijay, who wants to take revenge against Kancha Cheena. In the film, Vijay shares a heartwarming bond with his sister, Shiksha, and is very protective towards her.

4. No One Killed Jessica

Running Time: 2 hours 11 mins

2 hours 11 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Drama

Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Myra Karn

Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Myra Karn Director: Raj Kumar Gupta

Raj Kumar Gupta Writer: Raj Kumar Gupta

Raj Kumar Gupta Year of release: 2011

No One Killed Jessica is a sibling movie on Netflix that is based on true events. It showcases how a little sister could go to great lengths to bring justice to her big sister. Sabrina fights political forces to avenge Jessica with the help of a journalist. It is a highly acclaimed film that deserves to be watched by you.

5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Running Time: 3 hours 30 mins

3 hours 30 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh

Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh Year of release: 2001

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a film on Netflix that you and your family would definitely enjoy. Rahul, the elder son of the Raichand family, leaves his house and settles abroad when his father doesn’t approve of the girl he loves. His brother Rohan makes a vow to unite his broken family.

6. Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Running Time: 2 hours 56 mins

2 hours 56 mins IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Movie Genre: Family/Drama/Romance

Family/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Bendre, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari, Mahesh Thakur, Alok Nath

Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Bendre, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari, Mahesh Thakur, Alok Nath Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Year of release: 1999

Hum Saath-Saath Hain is another heart-touching family film. It has become a classic due to its popularity over the years. The film focuses on a joint family whose happiness is threatened by a misunderstanding. The bonding between the three brothers and their sister is a delight to witness on the screen.

7. Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Running Time: 3 hours 13 mins

3 hours 13 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo

Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Year of release: 1994

We end our list of sibling movies on Netflix with the evergreen Hum Aapke Hain Koun. While it is essentially a love story between Prem and Nisha, it also highlights family bonding. It beautifully shows sisterhood as well as the sacrifice a little brother is ready to make for his elder brother’s happiness.

More about Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s upcoming movie Jigra

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra. The teaser trailer has already offered a glimpse of the sibling bond between the characters Satya and Ankur. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on October 11, 2024.

