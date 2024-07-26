Varun Dhawan recently set the internet ablaze with a shirtless photo of him showcasing his toned physique and abs as he gears up for upcoming projects. Several celebrities commented on the post, including Krushna Abhishek.

The comedian and actor is currently seen on the comedy-cooking show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment alongside his wife, Kashmera Shah.

Krushna Abhishek's reaction to Varun Dhawan’s post

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures showcasing his ripped physique. The first photo features Varun Dhawan gazing away from the camera while striking a pose in front of a stunning painting.

He accompanied the post with the caption, “God’s plan.” The actor's post quickly caught the eye of many, including comedian Krushna Abhishek, whose reaction was priceless. He commented, “Kya baat.” Other celebrities, like Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, also reacted to the post.

Fans flooded the comment section, expressed their thoughts, and complimented him. A fan wrote, “Bro is back again in old version.” Another fan commented, “In the era of Baby Jhon he is still our 'Rohan Nanda'.”

More about Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek entertained the audience on The Great Indian Kapil Show by portraying a variety of characters. Recently, Krushna Abhishek celebrated his 18th wedding anniversary by sharing a heartfelt post for his wife.

Advertisement

He wrote, “Happy anniversary @kashmera1 love u lots. it’s been so many years we are the same but things have changed for us in a positive way and you have been the Lady Luck of my life.”

Currently, the comedian is competing on the cooking-comedy show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment alongside his wife, Kashmera Shah.

About Varun Dhawan’s upcoming project

For those who don’t know, Baby John is set to hit theaters on December 25. Starring Varun Dhawan, the film also features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Keerthy makes her Hindi film debut with this Kalees directorial, while Wamiqa will be making her silver screen debut. The dynamic cast also includes Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav.

ALSO READ: Dus June Kii Raat TRAILER: What to expect from Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tusshar Kapoor starrer?