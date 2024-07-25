Gray never looked so good! Ananya Panday, the reigning queen of Gen-Z fashion, dazzled in a sophisticated gray outfit. Her effortless style and undeniable charm make her a fashion inspiration for millions. Her impeccable fashion sense never fails to impress, and this look is visibly no exception. Known for her ability to effortlessly blend chic picks and contemporary charm, the actress legit served a 10 with her fabulous outfit. And, we couldn’t be more impressed!

So, why don’t we zoom in to get up, close, and personal with the Dream Girl 2 actress’ outfit to understand the fashion fabulousness that Ananya Panday ended up serving, last night?

Ananya Panday looked simply stylish in a light gray dress

Ananya Panday has always been able to effortlessly serve Gen-Z fashion goals with her outfits. This is precisely what makes her such a relatable style icon for all the modern fashionistas out there. Her latest look was no different. She made quite a supremely striking impression in a sophisticated and stylish gray ensemble that screamed fashion perfection.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress’ sassy but casual pick had a sleek, floor-length style with a bodycon silhouette that elongated her legs. Meanwhile, sleek straps and an alluring square-shaped neckline added a touch of sultriness to her look. The dress’ lustrous fabric, reminiscent of liquid metal, shimmered under the night lights, lending a rather glam edge to the sassy outfit.

Advertisement

Further, the dress also had a rather frame-fitting silhouette that managed to wrap beautifully around her oh-so-toned body, hugging enviable curves in all the right places. This ended up accentuating her seductive curves and helping the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress flaunt them with fashionable finesse.

The SOTY 2 actress’ sleeveless dress is extremely versatile. This means that it could easily be dressed up to be the perfect ensemble for a date night. And, it can also be dressed down for a casual day out with besties.

Panday completed her outfit with black Hermes Oran flat sandals, which were created in Italy. The classy H-shaped sandals also came with a price tag of Rs. 63,496. We’re super impressed!

Ananya Panday’s accessories and glam picks

Taking the minimalistic route with her accessories game, Ananya went with simple yet stylish gold picks for her look. Her choices included small Gen-Z-approved stud earrings with matching rings on her fingers. Even her manicured nails looked great. These simplistic choices added some panache to her look.

Advertisement

But that’s not all! She couldn’t resist adding a luxe twist to her look with a glossy red Gucci Jackie small shoulder bag, crafted from fine Rosso Ancora leather with a crescent shape, and sleek silhouette. The classy and lightweight pick, approximately worth Rs. 2,54,068, is also enhanced by its light gold-toned hardware.

The Gen-Z actress also chose to tie her hair up and styled her luscious locks into a well-tied high bun with a neat middle parting. This elegant and effortlessly manageable hairstyle made sure that her gorgeous face was visible while giving a rather sleek appeal to her modern look.

Last but not least, let’s talk about Panday’s soft glam makeup look. She went with a radiant base with black defined eyes and volumized eyelashes. Ananya also added a touch of color to the look with her eyeshadow and glossy pink lip oil. This look ended up elevating her ensemble, however, her warm smile legit had us swooning.

Advertisement

We’re head-over-heels in love with Ananya’s choices for her gray bodycon dress. But, what did you think about her look? Do tell us in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor shows simplicity never goes out of fashion in red corset top paired with flared jeans