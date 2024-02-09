Siddharth Anand reacts to IAF officer calling Fighter disrespectful; says 'No such person exists under the IAF'

Siddharth Anand's latest aerial actioner, Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, has done fairly well at the box office. The film is in the race to touch the 200 cr mark at the Indian box office. Meanwhile, it has also been accused of portraying IAF in a wrong way. An IAF officer recently objected to an intimate moment in the film and called it disrespectful. The director of the film has now responded to the allegations and has said that they have shot Fighter in "complete conjunction with the IAF"

Siddharth Anand reacts to the allegations of Fighter being disrespectful to IAF

Talking to ETimes, Siddharth Anand denied the allegations and said that the film has been made while having IAF as a co-collaborator. "IAF has been a co-collaborator on the film and has been a huge associate partner on our film. This film has gone through meticulous procedures with the IAF, right from the submission of the script, to the production planning, viewing the film before the censor saw it on the censor board, watching it again at the IAF, reviewing the film after the censor, and then giving us a physical copy of the NOC No Objection Certificate. After that, we got the certificate. We got the censor certificate. Then, we showed the entire film to everyone in the Air Force, including the Air Force Chief, Mr. Chaudhary, and over 100 Air Marshals from across the country. We called them and hosted a screening for them one day before the film's release in Delhi, and they gave us a standing ovation." he explained in the wake of the surprising allegation.

Advertisement

Siddharth also confirmed that no such person (who raised the objection against the film and claimed to be an IAF officer) exists under the IAF. "We have checked with the concerned team, and they have informed us that no such person exists under the IAF. So we have no idea who is doing this. We are in a business where there will be social commentary. So, we are totally used to it," he clarrified.

Major General GD Bakshi praised Fighter

Meanwhile, the decorated combat veteran, retired Major General GD Bakshi took to X (formerly Twitter) and appreciated Fighter. "Just saw the Movie Fighter. A Great and befitting tribute to our Air Warriors. Thrilling action and aerobatics by the Sukhois. Don't miss the air combat. Hrithik Roshan made a great fighter pilot. Gave Tom Cruise a run for his money. MUST SEE! @iHrithik.” he tweeted.

Hrithik Roshan replied to General Bakshi's tweet and thanked him. He tweeted, “It's an honour to receive this feedback from you Sir. Thank you so much.”

Fighter's Box Office

Fighter took a decent opening at the box office as it was released on Jan 25 and collected 23 cr. The film's trend was not up to the mark in the first week but it still managed to stay afloat in the second week. The 15-day total business of the film is 178 cr and it'll be interesting to see if it can touch the 200 cr mark.

About Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Minni (Deepika Padukone) and Rocky (Anil Kapoor) are part of Air Dragons, which includes the best pilots of the Indian Air Force. Following the Pulwama attack on India, the Indian Air Force conducts an air strike on Balakot. In a series of events following the Balakot airstrike, two of India's cadets were captured by Pakistan. Watch the movie to know whether Shamsher and his team can rescue the captured cadets or not.