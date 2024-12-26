Singham Again OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor’s action cop film

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn returned with their magnum-opus magic Singham Again in November on Diwali 2024. The fifth installment in the beloved cop-action universe managed to entertain the audience with positive feedback from the cinephiles. Now nearly a month after its theatrical release, the film will be available digitally on Amazon Prime Video from December 27, 2024.

On December 26, renowned streaming giant Prime Video India took to their Instagram handle and shared the poster of Ajay Devgn led Singham Again. The poster also featured Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar. Apart from Devgn, everybody featured holding guns in their hands and aiming at their target.

"Brace yourselves for the lion’s roar #SinghamAgainOnPrime, out tomorrow," the post was captioned. It has also been revealed that the film will start streaming on the digital platform from tomorrow, i.e. December 27, 2024.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the action cop film led by Ajay Devgn and the above-mentioned actors also featured Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in important roles. It also had a stellar supporting cast with Shweta Tiwari, Dayanand Shetty, and more in pivotal roles. The film was released on November 1, 2024.

As per Pinkvilla’s box-office data analysis, Singham Again is counted among the top Hindi films of all time. It collected Rs 240 crore net as its lifetime box office collection in India. In an earlier conversation with us Ajay and Shetty were asked about their feeling about Singham Again entering the prestigious Rs. 100 crore club.

To this, Ajay admitted, "As numbers are concerned, they are important, but I think the most important thing is, like Rohit also said, that we survive on acceptability and love from the audiences, so when you get that, then you do not tend to go towards numbers, and that's what you want."

Agreeing with Devgn’s remark, Shetty mentioned that he discussed the same with his team when Singham Again entered the Rs. 100 crore film category. Consequently, they recalled that earlier, their films like Golmaal 3 took four or five weeks to collect the figure. But now, even when they have crossed the number in three days, they don't feel satisfied.

