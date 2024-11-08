EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty open up on Singham Again entering Rs. 100 crore club; ‘We survive on acceptability…’

Singham Again is enjoying a dream run at the box office and entered the Rs. 100 crore club at the box office within its opening weekend. Recently, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty shared their reaction and mentioned that the collection numbers are significant, but the audience's love is more important.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ajay Devgn was asked how he feels about his film Singham Again entering the prestigious Rs. 100 crore club and whether he feels overwhelmed with numbers. In his response, the actor explained that numbers are important, but acceptance and love from the audience are more important. As a result, when a film gets love from audiences, numbers don't value much.

He said, "As numbers are concerned, they are important, but I think the most important thing is, like Rohit also said, that we survive on acceptability and love from the audiences, so when you get that, then you do not tend to go towards numbers, and that's what you want."

Take a look:

On the other hand, the film's director Rohit Shetty mentioned that he discussed the same with his team when Singham Again entered the Rs. 100 crore film category. Consequently, they recalled that earlier, their films like Golmaal 3 took four or five weeks to collect the figure. But now, even when they have crossed the number in three days, they don't feel satisfied.

The filmmaker said, "As sir (Ajay Devgn) said, you know, after a point or you said like after a point it (numbers) comes, so actually that will happen once you grow up and the brand becomes bigger and so that will happen yeah you have to live with that."

For those unaware, Ajay Devgn's 13 films, including Rajneeti, Total Dhamaal, Singham Returns, Drishyam 2, and more, have grossed more than Rs. 100 crore at the box office. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty's ten films have entered the Rs. 100 crore club.

Meanwhile, Singham Again has become the highest-grossing film in the Singham franchise. It stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff in significant roles.