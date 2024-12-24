Year Ender 2024 POLL: 9 most loved dance numbers; Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba to Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aaj Ki Raat - VOTE for your favorite

The year 2024 was a banger, filled with a variety of Hindi projects that thoroughly entertained audiences. Party animals, in particular, were treated to a plethora of dance tracks that dominated playlists everywhere. From Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba to Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aaj Ki Raat, and Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Sher Khul Gaye, the year delivered hit after hit.

Here at Pinkvilla, we’re conducting a poll to determine the audience’s favorite dance number of 2024. Here’s your chance to make your favorite track the winner! Check out the list below and cast your vote.

1. Tauba Tauba (Bad Newz)

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the track Tauba Tauba for the film Bad Newz. Directed by Anand Tiwari, this energetic party number featured Aujla, Vicky Kaushal, and Triptii Dimri. The infectious music and the hook step, choreographed by Bosco-Caesar, took the internet by storm. Sung and written by Karan Aujla, with music produced by Yeah Proof, this track quickly became a fan favorite.

2. Aaj Ki Raat (Stree 2)

Next on the list is Stree 2’s popular track Aaj Ki Raat, picturized on Tamannaah Bhatia. This seductive dance number became a key highlight of the film, thanks to Bhatia’s mesmerizing moves, which got everyone’s hearts racing. With over 701 million views on YouTube, the song has become a party anthem. Written by Priya Saraiya, it features the voices of Madhubanti Bagchi and Divya Kumar, with music by Sachin-Jigar.

3. Aayi Nai (Stree 2)

Another party number from Stree 2, Aayi Nai, stays true to the film’s theme, blending comic elements with groovy beats. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry, along with Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi’s comedic flair, made this song a hit. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song is sung by Pawan Singh, Simran Choudhary, Divya Kumar, and Sachin-Jigar. With lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and over 470 million views on YouTube, this track was a crowd-pleaser.

4. Sher Khul Gaye (Fighter)

Audiences were in for a treat when Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone shared the screen in Fighter. Their electrifying dance number Sher Khul Gaye was a visual and musical delight. With over 85 million views on YouTube, this dynamic song features the voices of Benny Dayal, Shilpa Rao, Vishal, and Sheykhar, who also composed the music. Lyrics by Kumaar and choreography by Bosco-Caesar added to the song’s appeal.

5. Taras (Munjya)

The song Taras from Munjya was described as the "hottest song of the season" by its makers, and rightly so. Sharvari stole the show with her sizzling dance moves and stunning black dress. The song, composed by Sachin-Jigar with vocals by Jasmine Sandlas and Sachin-Jigar, quickly became a fan favorite. Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Taras has garnered over 158 million views on YouTube.

6. Mere Mehboob (Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video)

Mere Mehboob, from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, left audiences pleasantly surprised. Triptii Dimri showcased her dance moves for the first time in this sensuous yet trippy number. Sung by Shilpa Rao and Sachet Tandon, and composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song has over 136 million views. Lyrics by Priya Saraiya added depth to the track.

7. Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam (Bad Newz)

Proving that old is gold, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam was a recreated version of the iconic track from Duplicate. This fresh version, featured in Bad Newz and starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, brought back nostalgia with a modern twist. Originally composed by Anu Malik, the recreation by Lijo George-DJ Chetas included additional lyrics by George. Sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the song was a hit.

8. Tilasmi Baahein (Heeramandi)

Sonakshi Sinha’s performance in Tilasmi Baahein was one of the standout moments in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. Her effortless grace and charm captivated audiences. The visual spectacle, combined with Sharmistha Chatterjee’s soulful vocals and AM Turaz’s lyrics, made this song unforgettable. Choreographed by Kruti Mahesh, the track was a visual and auditory delight.

9. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (Title Track)

The third installment of the beloved Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise revamped its iconic title track. This time, global sensations Pitbull and Diljit Dosanjh joined the track, adding an international flair. Originally sung by Neeraj Shridhar, the song was recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and Pritam, with lyrics by Dhrruv Yogi and Sameer. The result was a fresh take on a classic.

Not to forget, the smooth dance moves of Kartik Aaryan added an overall charm to the song by pulling off some really amazing dance moves. How can we forget his iconic moonwalk on a flight of stairs that had us in his awe and how.

Which track was your favorite in 2024? Let us know by voting in the poll below!

