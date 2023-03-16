EXCLUSIVE: Zarina Wahab gets roped in to play a pivotal role in Manish Harishankar's show Showsttopper

Showsttopper is a digital show that is being directed by Manish Harishankar. The show is based on the taboo subject of bra-fitting. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported about Zeenat Aman having an all important role in this Manish Harishankar directorial and now, we have exclusively learnt that actress Zarina Wahab has also been roped in for this revolutionary show. Showsttopper has many talented names associated to it apart from legends Zarina Wahab and Zeenat Aman, in the form of Shweta Tiwari, Rohit Roy, Tanaaz Irani and Bhaktiyar among many others.

Zarina Wahab Shares How She Got Onboard Manish Harishankar's Revolutionary Show Showsttopper

Zarina Wahab shared that she was shocked when she got the offer to work in Showsttopper because it was unlike the kind of roles that she has done in her career, that is, mostly family oriented. She was initially very angry and hesitant, and couldn't understand why she was offered a show focusing on bras in the first place. The legendary actress almost decided not to be a part of the show but then she saw the big names already associated to the project and that convinced her to atleast sit for a narration. Manish Harishankar's story touched a chord and Zarina Wahab realised that there was nothing to be ashamed of in the first place since women from every household wear a bra and the show primarily focuses on how wrong-sized bras can trigger physical problems for women who persist on wearing them. She found the subject matter to be very convincing and she hopes that those who happen to watch the show, also like it.

Manish Harishankar Has Been Associated To Many Memorable Films In The Past

Manish Harishankar has assisted on films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Phatta Poster Nikla Hero and Halla Bol and he has also directed a couple of features namely Chaarfutiya Chhokare and Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana. Harishankar is not just the director but is also a writer and producer on this project. The show has been shot across India, primarily in Bhopal, Indore and Mumbai. When and where the show will premiere is for Mr Harishankar to answer. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more exclusive information related to Showsttopper.

