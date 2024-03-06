Suhana Khan’s rumored BF Agastya Nanda’s mom reacts to her photo dump; Gauri Khan-AbRam’s PIC has our hearts

After rocking Jamnagar for the past couple of days, the celebrities are back to the base. Many guests who attended the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have taken to their social media handles to post their gorgeous pictures and left their fans jaw dropped. Well, we have our eyes on the latest uploads of Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, and AbRam Khan who are totally stunning in their looks.

Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan stun in traditional attires

Taking to her Instagram handle, Suhana Khan shared several pictures of her from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. From traditional to Western, she looked lovely in all the attires. In the first picture can see her flaunting her saree look. She wore a golden saree with a tube blouse. Then there was a picture of her blue saree look and last but not least she dropped a picture of her maroon dress look. What caught our attention was the comment from her rumored beau Agastya Nanda’s mother Shweta Bachchan. She wrote, ‘Prettiest’.

Gauri Khan on the other hand dropped two pictures from Anant and Radhika’s bash. She posed with her youngest son AbRam and we cannot take our eyes off the mother-daughter duo who looked lovely in traditional attires. AbRam wore a black Pathani suit while Shah Rukh Khan’s wife cast her magic spell in a blue sharara set.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan gear up for King from May 2024

Earlier in 2023, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan are teaming up for the first time on an action-packed thriller, which will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Soon after, was reported that the film would be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, and Pathaan director, Siddharth Anand has come on board as a co-producer. Next up, was the title reveal as sources confirmed to us that the film is called King.

Ever since then, there have been chatters on the status quo of this action-packed thriller and after confirmations from multiple sources, Pinkvilla also reported that King is happening and will go on floors by May 2024. “Sidharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh have been constantly in touch with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan with multiple meetings from October 2023 to February 2024. Sujoy is meticulously working on the script with Sid and SRK. Designing world-class action sequences rests fully on Siddharth,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Suhana Khan has already started her prep work with action teams to learn several forms of stunts. “The training is happening at Mannat and she is accompanied by her father, Shah Rukh Khan too in certain practice sessions. Trainers of international repute are coming together to train Suhana and SRK, as King will explore a slightly raw form of action,” the source added. King will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Marflix.

Shah Rukh Khan to wrap up King before moving on to Pathaan 2

Script reading sessions are also happening. “Sujoy has started casting for the ensemble cast as the idea is to take off from May 2024 and make it the big ticket offing from SRK in 2025,” the source added. Meanwhile, after King, Shah Rukh Khan will start shooting for the YRF Spy Universe film, Pathaan 2, in December 2024. It's touted to be the tentpole feature film of YRF Spy Universe and sets up the base for the future timeline. SRK is also talking to Raj DK and Farah Khan for a film each, apart from the epic face-off with Salman Khan in Tiger v/s Pathaan, which is scheduled to go on floors in 2026.

