Taare Zameen Par clocks 17 years: Aamir Khan’s co-star Tisca Chopra and Darsheel Safary celebrate milestone with hilarious video; WATCH

Taare Zameen Par marked its 17th anniversary last Saturday, December 21, 2024. Hard to believe, isn't it? The movie starred Aamir Khan and featured Darsheel Safary and Tisca Chopra, with Tisca portraying Darsheel's mother. The actress recently shared a fun reel with Safary and the video sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans, with one commenting, "Memories refreshed."

A week after celebrating the milestone, Tisca Chopra shared a delightful and nostalgic video on Instagram featuring Darsheel Safary, taking fans down memory lane.

See the video here:

ALSO READ: Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja gives controversial remark on period cramps; says ‘only girls from Bombay and Delhi speak…’

In the video, the actress holds up two notes for the camera. One lists a wholesome home-cooked meal of dal, chawal, and sabzi, while the other contains a selection of junk food, including pizza, pasta, and ice cream.

She then asks Darsheel, who is seated on the sofa, to pick one without peeking. He chooses the note with the junk food options. But wait—there’s a twist! Despite his choice, the video later reveals Darsheel happily eating a plate of dal, chawal, and sabzi instead.

Reacting to the humorous twist, Tisca jokingly said, “Still can't read,” referencing Darsheel Safary’s character Ishaan from Taare Zameen Par. For those unaware, Ishaan was depicted as a child with dyslexia in the film, whose life took a positive turn after meeting his compassionate art teacher, Ram Shankar Nikumbh (played by Aamir Khan), at boarding school.

Advertisement

Adding a playful touch, Tisca included a note that read, “17 years of Taare Zameen Par. Darsheel Safary waiting for a clap back.”

Tisca Chopra added, “Disclaimer: We understand Dyslexia to be a serious issue that affects not just the person with Dyslexia but families too… this reel is for humour only.” Darsheel's comment read, “Hahahaha you wait now.”

On Taare Zameen Par completing 17 years, Aamir Khan Productions dropped a set of BTS pictures from the film sets on Instagram. A young Darsheel Safary made it to the post as well. “17 Years Of Taare Zameen Par and a timeless truth that remains. Every child is special,” the caption read. Take a look:

Pinkvilla recently reported that Aamir Khan has wrapped up the shoot of Sitaare Zameen Par — the sequel to Taare Zameen Par alongside Genelia D'Souza and Darsheel.