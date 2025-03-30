Sonam Kapoor exudes ‘Her Highness’ vibes in crystal-encrusted jacket worth Rs 5,53,000 at LFW 2025
Sonam Kapoor's chirpy chill mode in the sophisticated high-couture jacket could not have been more ironically amusing.
It’s Lakmé Fashion Week 2025, and you cannot expect the style icon Sonam Kapoor to not be there. The fashionista stepped into the limelight of LFW’s behind-the-scenes and turned the hotel lobby into a ramp walk in her sophisticated and regal ensemble. Here’s everything about the diva’s look for the day.
Sonam Kapoor, who often makes bold and unapologetic fashion moments, once again turned heads in her newest two-piece royal attire. The Khoobsurat actress was spotted gleefully enjoying the lobby cart ride at the venue. She donned the haute couture pieces from the luxury label Erdem and exuded ‘queen vibes’.
Kapoor slipped into a midi-dress inspired by a ball gown silhouette. The dress, perfect for an elite fashion evening, featured crystal embellishments on the bosom. The added embellishments on the waist gave way to the skirt pleats. The body-hugging bodice cascading into an uneven skirt with randomly placed pleats made it a stunning evening dress.
The Aisha actress flaunted a matching full-length collared coat in a mint color that exuded sophistication and grace. The exquisite coat featuring a sun-faded finish boasted crystal floral motifs asymmetrically tucked on the upper part of the coat. The embellishments also graced the coat’s collar, adding a kind of English regality.
The actress accessorized her bedazzling fit with just gold opal earrings, framed with gilded finishing—a perfect pick for a royal look. She further donned a diamond earring, adding another hint of sparkle to her attire.
Sonam slipped on transparent stilettos in a cafe palette, adding a subtle contrast to her dress. These heels craft fully boasted shimmery embellishments, complementing the regal vibe of the dress.
For the crème de la crème fashion evening, the Neerja actress boasted a clean girl aesthetic with soft glam make-up, flaunting softly kohled eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude pink lipstick. With a sleek bun, decoratively tucked in with diamond hair accessories, Sonam Kapoor nailed her royal and suave glam.
