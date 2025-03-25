Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor pen heartfelt notes on ‘super woman’ Sunita Kapoor’s birthday; Farah Khan drops INSIDE video from celebration with Tumse Milke song

Today, March 25, 2025, marks the birthday of Sunita Kapoor. On this special occasion, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor penned heartfelt notes for their ‘superwoman.’ Farah Khan dropped an inside video from the celebration where all the guests were seen singing the song Tumse Milke.

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and shared some adorable pictures of her son, Vayu, playing with Sunita Kapoor. There were some old and recent photos of the birthday girl with her husband, Anil Kapoor, and children, Sonam, Rhea, and Harsh Varrdhan.

In the caption, Sonam wished her mom, saying, “To my favorite WOMAN in the whole world, my mama, my inspiration, my strength, my guiding light—happy, happy birthday! My constant through every season of life, showing me what it means to live with grace, courage, and boundless love.”

The Veere Di Wedding actress stated, “Everything I am and everything I hope to be is rooted in the values you’ve taught me—through your actions, your compassion, and your unwavering support.” Sonam thanked her mother for being the heart of their family and a role model. She expressed her love for her and said that she would celebrate her today and every day.

Have a look at Sonam Kapoor’s post!

On his Instagram, Anil Kapoor dropped priceless pictures with Sunita Kapoor. He said, “Happy Birthday to my superwoman... the best person who makes every day exciting just by being by my side… No matter the good, the bad or the ugly, you make it worth it all!” The actor revealed that his wife had been his best friend and partner in everything from the day they met.

Anil mentioned that life with Sunita was an adventure full of love, laughter, and memories. He concluded by expressing his love for her.

Check out Anil Kapoor’s post!

Meanwhile, Farah Khan offered a peek into Sunita Kapoor’s birthday celebration. In the video, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and more were seen singing Tumse Milke for the birthday girl. Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Chunky Panday were also present in the video.

The caption read, “When everyone sings this song, you know its @kapoor.sunita s birthday! Love u Sunita.. few people id stay uptil midnight for.” Take a look!

Pinkvilla wishes Sunita Kapoor a very happy birthday!