WATCH: Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ Vedang Raina hums ‘Ek Hazaaro Mein Meri Behna’ on Raksha Bandhan; actress promises to sing with him during film promotions

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina who are all set to feature as siblings in Vasan Bala’s Jigra did an Instagram live together today (August 19th). Interestingly, this Raksha Bandhan special social media interaction was also The Archies star’s debut IG live. Well, among many other things, Raina stole the moment by playing a guitar and humming the heartwarming ‘Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka’ song.

Alia Bhatt gave a long round of applause for her Jigra and promised him that she would also sing along with him during the movies’ promotions. Talking about the secret, then the Highway actress shared that Vedang has also sung in the movie which came as a sweet surprise for fans of both actors. Watch the charmer singing his heart out and making our Rakhi even more special here:-

Alia and Vedang’s Jigra will arrive in the theatres on October 11th, 2024.

