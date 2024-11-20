Sonakshi Sinha wears royal blue bandhani kurta and pant set worth Rs 59,900 and it can be perfect Mehendi ceremony look

True beauty lies in simplicity, and Sonakshi Sinha is just the right person to showcase it. The actress has always demonstrated how a traditional ensemble can make a fashion statement. She recently graced our Insta feed with her desi side, wearing a pure bandhani dress and exuding regal charm. Want deets about her look? Let’s check it out!

In her recent post, Sonakshi Sinha was seen wearing a royal blue bandhani Rysa Kurta & Pant from Lajjoo C’s collection, priced at ₹59,900. Her kurta, featuring a V-neckline accentuated with golden embroidery and mid-length sleeves, is a pure blend of elegance and glam. The hemline of her dress falls gracefully just below her knees, making it perfect for weddings and festive functions.

Now, let’s focus on her bottom half. The Dabangg girl paired her bandhani kurta with royal blue pants that feature loose-fitting legs and golden embroidery at the hem, perfectly pulling the entire look together. The ankle-length pants complement her kurta beautifully, and we must say, she slayed it like a pro.

To complete her outfit, she layered it with a sheer blue dupatta worth ₹14,900. With its subtle golden work, the dupatta seamlessly blends with her kurta set. She styled it by draping it loosely over both shoulders, allowing it to flow gently and adding a graceful, feminine touch to her overall look.

Her styling is not just about her outfit. The Dabangg girl channeled her inner Punjabi vibes, and her paranda hairstyle is proof of it. She styled her hair into a long braid, accessorized with golden lace, giving off all the desi Punjabi vibes.

Sonakshi’s makeup look was flawless and stunning. She elevated her traditional look with bold winged eyeliner that drew attention to her eyes. Sparkling eyeshadow and a touch of kajal further enhanced her look. Her glossy cheeks and nude lipstick were the perfect finishing touches, defining pure perfection. As a final touch, she took her desi style to the next level with golden jootis, adding effortless elegance to her look.

Sonakshi Sinha's traditional ensemble is a perfect example of how to look graceful without trying too hard. We must admit, her desi side is our all-time favorite, and we can’t wait to see more of her.

