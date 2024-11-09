Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Saturday selfies’ in bikini are enough to set beach body goals; don’t miss Saif Ali Khan’s shirtless PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan has never stopped expressing her love for selfies and vacations. On November 9, the actress shared a new post on Instagram with a series of beach selfies, and fans couldn't stop admiring her stunning beach body. Also, she gave her a glimpse of her husband, Saif Ali Khan's well-toned physique, as she dropped his shirtless picture.

Bebo often treats her fans by sharing pictures from her vacations, and this time, she shared a bunch of her beach selfies from previous vacations. The Crew actress's no-makeup looks in yellow, bright blue, and multicolor bikinis were a sight to behold in the pictures. Kareena Kapoor also shared a shirtless picture of Saif Ali Khan in neon orange swimming shorts as the actor enjoyed his time along the beach.

Take a look:

Kapoor captioned the post, "Saturday selfies' love with one thrown in of the husband" with heart emojis. Her stunning pictures soon caught the attention of fans, who rushed to the comments section and expressed their admiration for the actress.

One user wrote, "Absolutely love how natural she looks and strong enough to actually hold it out there and share with the world." Another fan penned, "Naturality at its peak" with love-filled emojis. One fan admired Bebo's confidence and commented, "Goddesss! The most natural, I mean, tell me which actress would dare to go this natural. None, I'd say none."

A couple of months ago, Kareena graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar Magazine, and during her interview with them, she revealed that she has learned to accept her body and is not trying to hide her age. She said, "Age is a part of beauty. It's not about fighting lines or trying to look younger; it's about embracing and loving the age you're at. I'm 44 and have never felt better."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again which is enjoying a dream run at the box office as the film entered the Rs. 100 crore club within its opening weekend itself. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and more.

