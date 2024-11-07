Katrina Kaif styles her classic white-on-white airport look with a trench coat and tinted Kala Chashma

Katrina Kaif once again had us drooling over her stylish, effortlessly casual, and trendy airport ensemble. The actress was snapped stepping out of the car at Mumbai airport, wearing a trench grey jacket layered over the white outfit. Apart from her look, fans can’t stop swooning over the husband and wife, as Vicky Kaushal was spotted dropping Katrina off.

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif took style and sass to the airport as she donned a three-piece outfit. Her ensemble was all about a button-up white shirt, perfect for nailing the basic look. Paired with white wide-legged pants, the shirt added a bit of formal touch to her overall ensemble. The tucked-in shirt gave a relaxed and polished feel.

To add a bit of style to her white outfit, the actress topped it with a trench grey jacket. With the jacket, Katrina Kaif's airport look got a whole stylish touch. The structured collar, and wide sleeves, were perfect to take her look from basic to bold. It’s the kind of ankle-length jacket that gives off all cozy feels.

All set to jet off to a new location, the Tiger 3 actress carried a black tote bag. The plain black bag featured black straps, ideal to style either by hanging on the shoulder or carrying in hand.

Keeping up the cool vibe, Katrina Kaif chose black-tinted oversized sunglasses. Her choice of perfectly bold shades surely leveled up the look of her airport outfit. Also, as for her hair, the actress kept her tresses open, keeping it natural.

In the makeup department, the gorgeous actress let her natural beauty shine through. Without overdoing it for her comfortable late-night journey, she opted for a soft base and was all ready to fly. Not to forget, to complement her cool look, she chose comfortable white sneakers, perfect for on-the-go moments.

With this traveling ensemble, we can say that Katrina Kaif loves to get dressed up with absolute comfort. So, for your next airport look, take cues from Katrina Kaif because her white and grey combination was surely a hit choice for travel and winter season.

