Twinkle Khanna slams people blaming Kareena Kapoor after Saif Ali Khan attack: ‘When Virat Kohli gets out, then Anushka…’

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his home on January 16, 2025, after which he was taken to the hospital. Twinkle Khanna has now spoken about the incident and slammed the people and the rumors blaming Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. She gave more examples of wives being blamed, like Anushka Sharma getting booed after Virat Kohli's wicket during a match.

Twinkle Khanna recently wrote a column for the Times of India, a part of which she also shared on her Instagram handle. In her piece, Twinkle revealed that she double-checked the window locks of her home since many people have been feeling vulnerable after the attack on Saif Ali Khan.

Twinkle further stood up for the Race actor’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. She mentioned that there have been 'ridiculous rumors' saying Bebo wasn’t at home during the incident or was 'too intoxicated' to help her husband. Twinkle said that there was no evidence regarding this. “People just enjoyed shifting the blame onto the wife — an all-too-familiar pattern,” she added.

The Mela actress cited more such instances where wives have been blamed. She mentioned Yoko Ono being held responsible for the Beatles split and Melania Trump for not publicly opposing her husband’s policies. Talking about cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma, Twinkle shared, “When Virat Kohli gets out, then Anushka gets booed.”

Twinkle Khanna stated that this pattern was not just present for celebrity couples. She talked about wives being held accountable for their husbands gaining or losing weight. She noted how people blamed the wife for their partner’s nature and even ‘baldness.’

Twinkle concluded by saying, “In this context, I suppose it’s accurate to say that behind every man, loser or leader, stands a woman who is about to be vilified, at the drop of a hat, or with it firmly on her head.”

Coming back to the incident with Saif Ali Khan, the actor was discharged from the hospital on January 21 after he underwent surgery for his injuries. He has hired heavy security for the protection of his family.

