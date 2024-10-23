Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal play ‘grown up’ in latest PICS from Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebrations; Fans miss new parents’ ‘little princess’

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, the new parents in Bollywood, enjoy quite a popularity. Though the two keep their personal life low-key, their special posts with each other often receive immense love from the fans. Yet again, the Baby John actor posted adorable pictures with his wife from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, while fans missed their little princess.

Today, on October 23, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures with his wife, Natasha Dalal. The pictures were clicked as they decked up for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party that took place last night, i.e. on October 22, 2024. For the special occasion, the Baby John actor opted for a gray, black and silver outfit while his wife, Natasha, complimented him in a shimmery beige saree.

In the first picture, Varun was seen sitting on the floor as he rested his arm on Natasha’s lap, who was sitting behind him on a chair. The following picture featured Dhawan flashing a sweet smile for the camera whilst his wife looked lovingly at him. "Playing grown up !!!," the post was captioned.

As one can anticipate, fans thronged the comments section gushing over the adorable couple soon after the post was shared. A fan wrote, "Cutieeee" while another gushed, "How cutely she's looking at you @varundvn" while a third fan remarked, "Touchwood to my most favourite and Awwdorable couple" and another user mentioned, "Love seeing you both together"

In addition to this, a fan chimed in, "Awwww varun Natasha adorable couple" and another fan demanded, "The picture needs your little princess" and another stated, "joey deserves to be in the photo" while a fan hailed them as "Made for Each Other".

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, earlier this year in June.

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in the Indian adaption of an American series titled, Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is poised to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024. He also has Baby John, Border 2, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the pipeline.

