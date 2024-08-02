Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Pan India Chemistry' in latest PICS will get you excited for Citadel: Honey Bunny; Arjun Kapoor reacts

The teaser for Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming film Citadel: Honey Bunny was released yesterday and received widespread appreciation from fans. To thank them for their support, Varun shared a post featuring adorable photos of himself with co-star Samantha.

On Instagram, Varun Dhawan shared some stunning pictures that are hard to get enough of. In the first photo, Varun is seen in an all-black outfit, complemented by a caramel brown jacket and sunglasses. The next image is a monochromatic shot of him and Samantha Ruth Prabhu gazing into each other's eyes and laughing—an incredibly adorable moment. Varun also posted additional solo shots and photos with Samantha, who is styled in an all-black look with her hair casually tied in a bun. The duo looks absolutely gorgeous.

He also posted a picture from the Citadel: Honey Bunny teaser launch event and a video in which he says something to Samantha, leading to both of them bursting into laughter. Actor Arjun Kapoor reacted to the post, calling Varun Dhawan a "Sty-lish fella!!!"

Sharing the post, he referred to it as ‘Pan India Chemistry’ and wrote, "North boy + South girl = pan INDIA chemistry." He also thanked fans for showering love on the teaser and wrote, “Yesterday was everything i hoped for thank u for the love on the teaser. Teaming up with @rajanddk has been fantastic over that getting the @therussobrothers to produce this with @d2r_films is even more special. @amazonprime have been great partners in providing us this platform to truly tell this global bad a*s romance.”

The 1-minute, 33-second teaser of Citadel: Honey Bunny features no dialogues but is action-packed with Raat Baki Baat Baki playing in the background. It has successfully captivated the internet, with fans raving about the chemistry between Samantha and Varun and the thrilling action sequences.

Directed by Raj and DK, Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian adaptation of the original starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. In addition to Honey Bunny, Varun Dhawan has the Atlee-directed film Baby John coming up.

