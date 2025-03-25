Arjun Kapoor says ‘there are still so many conversations left unfinished’ as he pays moving tribute to mom Mona Shourie on her 13th death anniversary

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death.

Losing a parent is never easy. No matter how much time has passed by and how long we have come, the void stays and pains us every time we think of the moment they left us. Even though it’s been 13 years since actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister, Anshula Kapoor, lost their mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, they still struggle to deal with her absence. On her death anniversary, the Kapoor siblings took to social media to pay a moving tribute to their late mother. Read on!

Be it Mona Shourie’s birth or death anniversary, her kids, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, make sure to express their profound love for their mother on social media. Today, March 25, 2025, marks the 13th death anniversary of the Indian producer and entrepreneur. Hence, the Singham Again actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped multiple childhood images with his late parent.

He also penned a heartfelt note, talking about the unfinished conversations he wants to finish once they meet. The actor stated, “13 years today, Maa… Some days, the weight of it all feels too heavy. Ansh and I try, we really do, to make the most of the world you built for us.”

Arjun further expressed, “But there are still so many conversations left unfinished, so many moments I wish we could share. I hold on to the hope that one day, we’ll sit together and complete them all. Until then, I miss you every single day. Love you, always.”

Arjun Kapoor remembers mother Mona on her death anniversary:

He was joined by his sister, Anshula Kapoor, who also paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother. In her note, she expressed that Kadhi Chawal doesn’t taste the same as their mother. But still, every year, she eats it on her death anniversary, “fool myself into thinking that I’m a fraction closer to sharing a meal with you.”

Anshula further divulged, “But this date still hits deeply. Because there’s a huge part of me that will never quite be okay with not being able to have another conversation with you, not hear your voice, your laugh.. Not feel your hugs. Love you Ma. Always and forever.”

Anshula Kapoor remembers mother Mona on her death anniversary:

Mona Shourie Kapoor was a producer, married to Boney Kapoor, with whom she had two kids, Arjun and Anshula.