Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Justin Bieber poses with couple in new PICS; drops videos from gala night

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony hosted on July 5 was the talks of the town for multiple reasons. While all of B-town was gathered to celebrate the soon-to-be-married couple, the billionaire family invited international singing sensation Justin Bieber to perform at the event.

Minutes ago, the singer and performer took to his social media and dropped several images and videos from the fun gala. Check it out!

Justin Bieber drops unseen glimpses from Anant and Radhika’s sangeet

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet soiree, Justin Bieber set the stage on fire by singing some of his popular tracks like Baby, Boyfriend, Love Yourself, and more. Several inside glimpses also went viral soon after he completed his performance at NMACC, Mumbai.

For those who couldn’t catch a glimpse of his performance at the billionaire couple’s pre-wedding function, Justin shared several images and inside videos. In the photo album her dropped first, the singer can be seen casually posing with the couple of the hour. He is also joined backstage by Shloka Mehta Ambani and Akash Ambani, her sister Diya Mehta, Isha Ambani’s husband Anand Piramal and others.

Justin dropped multiple lovely emojis to describe the photo album. Take a look:

He also shared clips of rehearsing his performance and doing a soundcheck at the venue. In one of the images, the singer can be seen sweetly posing for the driver who drove him in and around Mumbai.

Here’s how the audience sang his song as he performed on Love Yourself.

Bieber also sang the track I'm The One. Since he collaborated with DJ Khaled on this song, he commented fire emojis on the video.

In the next clip, social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani makes an appearance. Just look at the energy and the enthusiasm with which both of them are grooving to the peppy number. Alaviaa Jaaferi, daughter of actor-comedian Jaaved Jaaferi, also joined them.

Take a look at some more glimpses from Justin’s performance and the time he spent in India.

Soon after wrapping up his performance and getting clicked with the couple of the hour, the singer flew home to his wife Hailey.