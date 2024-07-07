Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Justin Bieber, Rihanna to Katy Perry; 8 international artists who performed and their fees

Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai. The Ambani family commenced the wedding celebrations in March 2024, hosting two extravagant pre-wedding events—one in Jamnagar and another in Italy. They have since returned to Mumbai for the main wedding festivities, including the Sangeet ceremony held on July 5.

With Justin Bieber's performance at the Sangeet ceremony on July 5, the pre-wedding celebrations featured performances by a multitude of international artists, showcasing a diverse range of talents. Here, we look back at the international artists who have performed and how much they charged for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding and other ceremonies so far.

International Artists who performed at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding and how much they charged

Justin Bieber: Pop sensation Justin Bieber performed at the Sangeet ceremony on July 5, 2024, thrilling the couple and guests with his most famous songs. Reports indicate that Bieber commanded a hefty fee of Rs 83 crore for his performance.

Rihanna: Rihaana's dynamic performance is still fresh in our memories as she performed for the first event in March 2024 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Reports suggest that she charged between INR 66 to 74 crore.

Akon: Akon revived nostalgic memories at the Jamnagar event with his hit songs, including the popular Lonely, while Bollywood stars danced to his song Chhammak Chhallo. Akon reportedly charged between INR 2 to 4 crore for his energetic performance, as reported by Outlook India.

The Backstreet Boys: The beloved boy band from our childhood, The Backstreet Boys, reunited after years, fulfilling every millennial's dream. Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson performed their classic hits, reportedly earning between INR 4 to 7 crore for their nostalgic performance.

Katy Perry: Amidst the hype surrounding the pre-wedding cruise across Europe with 800 VIP guests, Katy Perry's performance was a highlight. Reports suggest the pop star may have charged nearly INR 45 crore for her show, making it a major part of the brief, luxurious celebration.

Shakira: The Hips Don't Lie singer known for her electrifying stage presence, reportedly commanded between INR 10-15 crore for her performance at the second cruise pre-wedding in Italy.

Andrea Bocelli: The final pre-wedding event was held in Portofino where the Ambanis took over the main square. Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo Bocelli performed at the event. However, their fee and charges remain undisclosed.

David Guetta: The French DJ and music producer took on the responsibility of getting guests to groove to his energetic beats and bangers during the pre-wedding cruise. However, his fee reportedly remains undisclosed.

Pitbull: The exact fee Pitbull demanded for performing at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's extravagant event is still undisclosed. However, various online sources and industry reports indicate that he usually charges between Rs 4 crore to Rs 6.25 crore for private performances.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

