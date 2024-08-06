Vikrant Massey recalls punching an epileptic boy in the jaw; ‘I was afraid that the boy might die’

Vikrant Massey is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming highly-awaited Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba alongside Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal. In the film, he will be seen playing the role of Rishu. During a recent conversation, reflecting on his character, the actor recalled punching an epileptic boy unknowingly. He further shared how the incident changed him forever.

In a recent conversation with Prakhar Ke Pravachan, Vikrant Massey talked about his character of Rishu. He expressed his belief, stating that he probably recognizes his ‘violent streak’ and is trying to ‘suppress’ himself, highlighting the fact that he becomes violent in the film for a very short time.

Vikrant explained his point by sharing his own personal experience. He recalled while he was doing karate and taekwondo in school, he endured aggression and started feeling invincible.

The actor continued by sharing, "During recess, I punched a boy in the jaw, without realizing that he was epileptic. I saw this boy frothing in front of me and losing consciousness. His older brother came and whacked me left, right, and center. All of this happened in a few seconds. I didn’t feel the pain of being beaten up by the brother because in that moment, I was afraid that the boy might die."

After this incident, the 12th Fail actor shared that he stopped doing karate, realizing he "could kill someone". He went on to reveal that after this incident, he would get beaten up in altercations because he "unfortunately" never raised his hand ever again on anyone.

Further, upon being asked if it was actually unfortunate, the actor remarked, "Fortunately, rather, I don’t know." Vikrant disclosed that he never raised his hand on anyone because the memory of the incident is so sharp in his mind. He stated that he got into a few brawls because of his friends and he was hit, but he never hit anyone back; because he is afraid of it being "triggered again."

Written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Jayprad Desai, the much-awaited Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill in the key roles. Helmed by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films, the film will start streaming on August 9 on Netflix.

