WATCH: Akshay Kumar flies kite with Paresh Rawal on Bhooth Bangla set; celebrates ‘vibrant spirit’ of Makar Sankranti 2025

Akshay Kumar delighted everyone last year when he announced his much-awaited reunion with Priyadarshan for Bhooth Bangla. The actor is currently shooting for the horror comedy in Jaipur with the rest of the team. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti 2025, Akshay has shared a video in which he was seen flying kites with Paresh Rawal and celebrating the vibrant spirit.

Today, January 14, 2025, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into his Makar Sankranti celebrations. Standing on the roof of a location with a scenic view in the background, Akshay flew a kite and Paresh Rawal rolled out the string.

The former was dressed in a black tracksuit while the latter wore a white kurta pajama with a brown jacket. Their faces radiated happiness as they embraced the festivities.

In the caption, Akshay wrote, “Celebrating the vibrant spirit of Makar Sankranti on the set of #BhoothBangla with my dear friend @pareshrawalofficial! Here’s to laughter, good vibes, and soaring high just like the kites! And sending my best wishes for a joyous Pongal, Uttarayan and Bihu.”

Have a look at the post!

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Bhooth Bangla is being shot at the same place as the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Chomu Palace in Jaipur. A source close to the development revealed, “The team will be shooting in Jaipur for almost a month, and over 60 percent of the film will be shot in the palace. The film marries horror with humor, and the madness unfolds in the house.”

Advertisement

The cast of Bhooth Bangla includes Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav. The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor. It is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Vikaas Bali. The Priyadarshan directorial is set to release in cinemas on April 2, 2026.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor starrer Nagin FINALLY set to go on floors? Producer Nikhil Dwivedi drops update on Makar Sankranti 2025