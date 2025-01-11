EXCLUSIVE: Mukesh Khanna on Akshay Kumar's portrayal of Prithviraj Chauhan; 'Maine toh unke director...'

Akshay Kumar portrayed Prithviraj Chauhan in the 2022 historical drama Samrat Prithviraj. Mukesh Khanna recently shared his thoughts on Akshay’s look in the movie and revealed that he even discussed it with the film's director, Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Mukesh Khanna, best known for his iconic portrayal of Shaktimaan, was asked about the qualities he would like to see in the new Shaktimaan. In his response, he emphasized the significance of appearance in such roles.

Mukesh Khanna said, “Ram, Krishna, even Shaktimaan maine daal diya uske beech mein (Ram, Krishna, even Shaktimaan I’ll put in the mix—they are cult characters. You cannot change the appearance). Aap chamde ke joote pehen rahe ho woh toh dharmik baat nikli (You are wearing leather shoes; that becomes a religious issue), Hanuman ka yeh bolna, 'Arre tere baap ka tel jalega mere baap ki lanka jalegi' (Hanuman saying, 'Hey, your father's oil will burn; my father's Lanka will burn'). It is taking liberty, and public khadi ho gayi (stood up in protest).”

He then spoke about Akshay Kumar's portrayal of Prithviraj Chauhan in Samrat Prithviraj. He stated, “Jo bhi actor aaye kam se kam khada ho toh lage Prithviraj Chauhan hai (Whoever plays the role should at least look like Prithviraj Chauhan when they stand). Akshay saab khade hue logon ne Prithviraj Chauhan nahi samjha usko kyunki (When Akshay sir stood, people didn’t see him as Prithviraj Chauhan because) he did not take care.”

Recalling what he told the director of Samrat Prithviraj, Mukesh Khanna revealed, “Maine toh unke director ko bhi yaha bitha ke interview le chuka hun main Chandraprakash ji ka. Maine bola, 'Aisa kyun kiya aapne? Wig laga diya, aise ek mooch rakh di, aur woh Akshay Akshay lag raha hai' (I have also interviewed director Chandraprakash ji. I said, 'Why did you do that? You put on a wig like this, you kept a mustache, and Akshay looked like Akshay').”

He added, “Prithviraj Chauhan ka ek gait hota hai, woh khada ho toh Prithviraj Chauhan lage. Uske liye mehnat karni padti hai (Prithviraj Chauhan has a gait; the actor should look like Prithviraj Chauhan when he stands up. One has to work hard for it).”

