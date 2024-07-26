WATCH: Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna groove to Ritunga traditional dance during Tanzania vacay; latter asks who did better

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most loved couples in the film industry. Taking a break from work, they are currently in Africa, having a wonderful vacation together. A while ago, Twinkle shared a video where the couple can be seen dancing their heart out with a local group and created their own version of the traditional dance titled Ritunga.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna ace their dance steps in new video

On July 26, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar made a collaborative post on their Instagram handles. In the video, the couple can be seen joining a local group in Tanzania, Africa, and dancing with them, creating their own version of the traditional song titled Ritunga.

Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, "Moving our feet and massaging our souls. Omahe, the local group that we danced with, used marvelous instruments made of feathers, skin, and sisal, and we performed our own version of a traditional dance called Ritunga. Who do you think danced better, Mr K or I?"

Reacting to their dance steps, one fan wrote, "Sooooo cute." Another fan dropped a quirky comment, "Aee raju kya kr rha hai re Tu baba." A third fan called the couple "Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi." Others were also seen dropping lovely comments under the post.

On the other hand, Akshay shared a post earlier showcasing their Safari in Tanzania. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Uss din ek sher daala thaa, aaj haathi dekhlo. Saw this majestic creature during our safari in Tanzania today and couldn't help but share #AfricaSafari."

Akshay Kumar's work front

The actor was recently seen in Sarfira. He has Khel Khel Mein, Singham Again, Jolly LLB 3, and Skyforce.

Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that Jolly LLB 3 will be released on April 10, 2025, as Yash’s Toxic got pushed. "The makers were always clear about bringing the film during the Summer 2025 period and took no time to lock April 10, 2025 as the release date. The film will be released on Thursday, April 10, 2025, on account of Mahavir Jayanti and then reap the benefit of the Ambedkar Jayanti Holiday on Monday, April 14 as well. It’s a 5-day extended holiday weekend, which is perfect for a family-based comic entertainer like Jolly LLB 3,” revealed a source close to the development.

