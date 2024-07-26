Pinkvilla was the first to report that the Geetu Mohandas directed Toxic, starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Shruti Haasan and Huma Qureshi is no longer releasing on April 10, 2025. We informed our readers that the delay is as a result of a scheduling conflict for the mega-star cast roped in by the producers for one of the most awaited films of 2025. And now, we have exclusively learnt that minutes after the delay in the date of Toxic, the date has been booked by Disney for the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3.

Jolly LLB 3 to benefit by 5-day extended weekend

According to sources close to the development, Subhash Kapoor directed Jolly LLB 3, marking the union of two Jolly’s – Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi – will hit the big screen on April 10, 2025. “The makers were always clear to bring the film during the Summer 2025 period and took no time to lock April 10, 2025 as the release date. The film will release on Thursday, April 10, 2025 on account of Mahavir Jayanti and then reap the benefit of the Ambedkar Jayanti Holiday on Monday, April 14 as well. It’s a 5-day extended holiday weekend, which is perfect for a family-based comic entertainer like Jolly LLB 3,” revealed a source close to the development.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi gear up for a face off in Jolly LLB 3

The source further informed that the shooting for Jolly LLB 3 is wrapped up and the film is presently in the post-production stage. “The film has shaped up to be an absolute entertainer for the cinema-going audience, keeping the essence of the Jolly LLB franchise intact. The film pits Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi against each other inside the court,” the source informed, adding further that Saurabh Shukla also returns to play a quirky judge in the third part of Jolly LLB film.

Jolly LLB 3 is produced by Cape of Good Films with Disney and is set for a global release on April 10, 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Jolly LLB 3.

