Ulajh: Janhvi Kapoor has priceless reaction on being asked about Shikhar Pahariya's response to Shaukan; film director says THIS

Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah are gearing up for the release of Ulajh. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film is already creating a lot of excitement amongst fans with the releases of the trailer and the peppy track titled, Shaukan.

Shaukan has been garnering a lot of attention and it is trending on social media as well. During the film promotions today, July 26, Janhvi was asked about her rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya's reaction to the song.

Did Shikhar Pahariya give reaction to Janhvi Kapoor's Shaukan?

During the promotion of Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor was asked to share her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's reaction to Ulajh song Shaukan. Hearing the question if 'Shikhu' has listened to the song, the actress could not stop blushing and smiling.

The film's director Sudhanshu Saria shared that Shikhar was the first person to listen to the song.

Reception of Shaukan

Reacting to the music video, a user wrote, "Janhvi ki beauty mesmerizing hai," another fan wrote, "Gaana sun ke maza aa gaya!," while a third user lauded the singers stating, "Jubin aur Neha ne ek baar phir se magic create kar diya."

Expressing her excitement over the collaboration, Janhvi said in a statement, "I have always been a fan of Neha's songs, and collaborating with her for the first time on Shaukan is one thing off my wish list. This song is incredibly upbeat and will make you want to hit the dance floor. It's hot, glamorous, and groovy. I think Shashwat, Jubin, and Neha have created another masterpiece!"

More about Ulajh

In the trailer, we can see Janhvi Kapoor playing the role of Suhana Bhatia. She becomes India’s youngest Deputy High Commissioner in the story. However, people doubt whether she is worthy of her position or if she has just gotten it through nepotism. She gets involved in a dangerous conspiracy during an important assignment at the London embassy and gets labeled as a traitor.

Meanwhile, Ulajh also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Jitendra Joshi. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film will hit theaters on August 2.

