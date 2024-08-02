'Bhaiyon ke bhai': Vicky Kaushal getting hyped by paparazzi at Mumbai airport will leave you in splits; WATCH his reaction

Vicky Kaushal is currently enjoying the success of his last released film, Bad Newz alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Following the release, he recently turned heads after walking the ramp with Rashmika Mandanna at the India Couture Week 2024 in Delhi. Now, a while back, Vicky was spotted at the airport as he arrived back in the bay. His reaction was unmissable after a paparazzo called him ‘bhaiyon ke bhai’.

Today, on August 2, a while back, Vicky Kaushal was spotted at the airport as he returned to Mumbai. In a video shared by the paps, the Bad Newz actor made his way towards his awaiting car in the parking. Vicky acknowledged the paps with a smile and being his humble self, the actor delightfully stopped for a while and posed for them.

The latest video of the actor being papped caught everyone’s attention as one of the paparazzo addressed Vicky saying, "Bhaiyon ke bhai yahan pe (Brother’s brother look here)." In response to this, Vicky seems to have missed out on the remark and simply flashed a thumbs up. He also thanked him stating, "Thank you" and sat in his car.

Take a look

In his latest outing, the actor served fashion goals in a blue shirt paired with matching denims and beige shoes. He completed his look by pairing it with black sunglasses.

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal and his Chhaava co-star Rashmika Mandanna turned showstopper on Thursday evening for designer Falguni Shane Peacock. During the conversation, the Bad Newz actor admitted missing his wife, Katrina Kaif, and felt like talking to her backstage.

According to Zoom, during a media interaction after the event, Vicky raved about Falguni Shane Peacock's outfits and said that "he felt like calling Katrina" as so many outfits reminded him of his marriage because of the things she wanted particularly. "She was like, 'I want that,' but she is on a flight. So I will tell her eventually," he said while praising the designers for their work. "Hats off to you guys. You guys are genius," he said.

On the work front, Vicky has an exciting line-up of projects including Laxman Utekar’s period drama, Chhaava alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love& War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Chandu Champion's Kartik Aaryan opens up about paid reviews in industry: 'Humein to pata chal hi jata hai kaunse genuine...'