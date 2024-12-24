WATCH: Anil Kapoor cuts cake and celebrates his 68th birthday with paparazzi; don’t miss actor’s reverse age charm

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 68th birthday today, December 24, 2024. On the special occasion, he is inundated with heartwarming wishes from his loved ones. Meanwhile, the birthday boy also celebrated his special day by cutting the cake brought by the paparazzi for him.

On Tuesday, veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared moments of his special day with the paparazzi. In a video that surfaced on the internet, the Fighter actor was seen quite overwhelmed and touched by the sweet gesture of the paparazzi, who brought a cake for him. Not only did the birthday boy delightfully cut the cake but also fulfilled his fans’ request by posing with him.

Kapoor looked extremely handsome in a combined white shirt with a half-sleeved black pullover. He paired it with matching denim and sunglasses. His overall suave look is proof that he is reversing in age.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Kiara Advani, and, Kareena Kapoor among others extended their heartwarming birthday wishes to the actor on their respective social media handles.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the makers of Kapoor’s upcoming film, Subedaar shared its first look across all social media platforms to mark the special occasion. A 1-minute, 47-second video showed an intriguing visual from the inside of a house that has been surrounded by many people. The voices of a multitude banging on the door and asking Kapoor’s character to come out in a threatening voice can be heard. In response to this, Anil sitting on a chair exudes his fierce charisma stating, “Fauji tayyar (Solider is ready).”

Directed by Suresh Triveni and written by him as well as Prajwal Chandrashekar, Subedaar also features Radhikka Madan in an important role. It is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor under the banners Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd. The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

In addition to this, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Aditya Chopra has signed a multi-film contract with Anil Kapoor for his fabled YRF Spy Universe. This implies he will make a promising appearance in War 2 and Pathaan 2.

