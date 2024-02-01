WATCH: Kartik Aaryan celebrates Chandu Champion wrap with Kabir Khan; Paps term the film as a ‘blockbuster’

Kartik Aaryan has been getting all his fans excited for his upcoming release Chandu Champion. The star has been dropping stills from the film and we bet fans cannot wait to see him in a new avatar. The actor was off sweets for a year and he broke his fast yesterday as he wrapped up the filming of Chandu Champion. Apart from the video of him relishing a rasmalai, the actor was spotted in the city with director Kabir Khan celebrating the shoot wrap.

Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan celebrate wrap up of Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan announced the wrap of Chandu Champion yesterday evening. Later in the night, we spotted the actor and the director of the film, Kabir Khan in the city outside a restaurant. It looks like the actor relished his tastebuds after being on a strict diet for the film.

Kartik as always looked handsome wearing a baggy black shirt that he paired over blue ripped denim. He completed his look with white shoes and a bright smile. Kabir Khan too wore a black tee and paired it with grey pants. The actor-director duo posed for the paparazzi together and their smiles were proof of the fact that they are super happy with what they have made.

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan’s fun time with the paparazzi

Kartik Aaryan, who is always in a fun mood, never fails to have fun with the media. Last night too, when he spotted the paparazzi, the actor went to them and posed for pictures with the paps. Paparazzi eventually went on to term Chandu Champion as a "blockbuster" as heard in the video.

Virdhawal Khade praises Kartik Aaryan

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, Arjuna awardee sportsperson Virdhawal Khade shared a picture of him posing with Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan. Virdhawal in the caption thanked Kabir Khan for having him involved in his first Bollywood experience ever. He also praised Kartik for his transformation.

Sharing the picture with Kartik and Khan on his Instagram, in the caption, Khade wrote, “Super thrilled to be a part of #chanduchampion! Thank you @kabirkhankk boss for having me involved in my first #bollywood experience! Still feels like a dream! (No I am not acting in it ) Amazed by the progress @kartikaaryan has made in the past 8-10 months! Shocked and happy as well about the fact that he had made me feel unfit and a little fat. Can’t wait to watch #chanduchampion on the big screen soon!"

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan’s transformation for Chandu Champion makes Arjuna Awardee Virdhawal Khade feel unfit; see PIC