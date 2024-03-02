WATCH: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor steal hearts as they head for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

Shahid Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif are all smiles as they head to Jamnagar to attend pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.

By Prerna Verma
Published on Mar 02, 2024  |  11:18 AM IST |  492
Picture credit : Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Shahid Kapoor

It is a full house in Jamnagar as almost the entire industry is heading for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. We have been sharing glimpses of the actors from the event and social media has been on fire. Today, Mumbai’s private airport saw some more big names heading to Jamnagar. Bollywood’s one of most loved pairs Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal and dapper Shahid Kapoor were snapped as they are all geared up to rock Jamnagar with their presence.  



