WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani jet off to Goa in style with family for their wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to take their relationship to a new level by tying the knot with each other. The love birds who have been dating each other for quite some time now have decided to get wedded in South Goa. The latest update is that the couple has left for Goa.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani leave for Goa ahead of their wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were snapped by the paps as they left for Goa, where they are set to get married to each other. The groom-to-be, Jackky, looked stylish in a printed shirt and black pants. He was received by flashing cameras outside his apartment as he left in the car.

Rakul was also papped as she left for the venue along with her parents. Clad in an orange co-ord set paired with white sneakers, the actress looked gorgeous, and the vibrant color perfectly described her excitement for her big day. Later, they were also snapped at the airport.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

Earlier in the morning, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani visited Siddhivinayak Temple, where they sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Rakul was seen in a beautiful pink anarkali suit, and she paired it with tied hair and stylish sunglasses. On the other hand, Jackky looked dashing in a parrot green kurta.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet's wedding venue

The couple is all set to get married in ITC Grand Goa. As per a recent India Today report, a source close to Rakul and Jackky disclosed, "Opting for ITC Grand Goa as their wedding venue signifies the couple's preference for sophistication and opulence. This expansive property, nestled in the serene landscapes of Goa, provides an ideal backdrop for an intimate and extravagant celebration."

According to the ITC Hotel's official website, ITC Grand Goa boasts 246 rooms, offering direct access to Arossim Beach, spanning 45 acres with lush landscaped grounds and Indo-Portuguese architectural influences. Information from Makemytrip.com indicates room rates at ITC Grand Goa ranging from ₹19,000 plus taxes to ₹75,000 plus taxes per night.

Interestingly, Rakul and Jackky recently decided to go for an Indian destination instead of an overseas one.

