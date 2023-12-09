Brahmastra 2: Is Ranveer Singh confirmed as Dev in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer? Report
According to insider information, Ranveer Singh has officially been chosen to portray the character of Dev, the father of Ranbir Kapoor's character, in Brahmastra 2. For the complete story, read on.
Since the release of Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva in 2022, excitement has been building among fans for the anticipated Part Two, titled Deva. Numerous theories have emerged, with speculation about who will play the character. Theories ranged from Ranbir Kapoor taking on a double role to Shah Rukh Khan stepping into the character of Deva. Reports circulated about Ranveer Singh potentially taking on the role, but nothing was officially confirmed. However, as per News18 Showsha, the actor has now given his nod to play the much-anticipated character in the upcoming film.
Ranveer Singh has been officially chosen for the role of Dev in Brahmastra Part 2
Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, introduced the Astraverse, captivating Indian audiences with its stellar cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film not only garnered a phenomenal response but also clinched the title of the highest-grossing film in 2022. Amidst discussions about various elements of the film, the casting of Dev, Shiva's father, became a topic of intense curiosity.
Following the film's release, fans speculated about potential actors for the role, with names like Hrithik Roshan, Kannada star Yash, and Ranveer Singh being tossed around. Now, over a year after Brahmastra's debut, an exclusive source has revealed to News18 that one fan theory has turned out to be accurate. Director Ayan Mukerji has officially chosen Ranveer Singh to bring the character of Dev to life in the highly anticipated second installment of the Brahmastra series.
According to their reliable source, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor has been confirmed to portray the character of Dev in Brahmastra Part 2. He has officially signed the contract for the role. While the script for the second installment is currently in development, the film is anticipated to commence production in 2025. Ayan is presently occupied with War 2, and Ranveer is set to start shooting for Baiju Bawra later this year. Consequently, the exact commencement date for Brahmastra 2 remains uncertain at this time.
If all goes well, the actor is expected to start filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film in mid-2024. While initially slated for an early 2025 start, Brahmastra Part 2 might be delayed as Don 3 is also rumored to kick off around the same time. It's worth noting that Deepika Padukone has been confirmed to play the role of Amrita, Shiva's mother, in the first part of the franchise.
Interestingly, this marks the first occasion where two Bollywood off-screen couples, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, will share the screen in a film. Despite attempts to seek a comment, Ayan Mukerji, the director, remained unavailable for a response.
ALSO READ: The Archies: Fans notice uncanny resemblance between Vedang Raina and younger version of Ranveer Singh
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I feel really grateful’; Alia Bhatt reflects on professional and personal milestones at Red Sea Festival