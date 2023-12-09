Brahmastra 2: Is Ranveer Singh confirmed as Dev in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer? Report

Since the release of Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva in 2022, excitement has been building among fans for the anticipated Part Two, titled Deva. Numerous theories have emerged, with speculation about who will play the character. Theories ranged from Ranbir Kapoor taking on a double role to Shah Rukh Khan stepping into the character of Deva. Reports circulated about Ranveer Singh potentially taking on the role, but nothing was officially confirmed. However, as per News18 Showsha, the actor has now given his nod to play the much-anticipated character in the upcoming film.

Ranveer Singh has been officially chosen for the role of Dev in Brahmastra Part 2

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, introduced the Astraverse, captivating Indian audiences with its stellar cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film not only garnered a phenomenal response but also clinched the title of the highest-grossing film in 2022. Amidst discussions about various elements of the film, the casting of Dev, Shiva's father, became a topic of intense curiosity.

Following the film's release, fans speculated about potential actors for the role, with names like Hrithik Roshan, Kannada star Yash, and Ranveer Singh being tossed around. Now, over a year after Brahmastra's debut, an exclusive source has revealed to News18 that one fan theory has turned out to be accurate. Director Ayan Mukerji has officially chosen Ranveer Singh to bring the character of Dev to life in the highly anticipated second installment of the Brahmastra series.

According to their reliable source, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor has been confirmed to portray the character of Dev in Brahmastra Part 2. He has officially signed the contract for the role. While the script for the second installment is currently in development, the film is anticipated to commence production in 2025. Ayan is presently occupied with War 2, and Ranveer is set to start shooting for Baiju Bawra later this year. Consequently, the exact commencement date for Brahmastra 2 remains uncertain at this time.

If all goes well, the actor is expected to start filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film in mid-2024. While initially slated for an early 2025 start, Brahmastra Part 2 might be delayed as Don 3 is also rumored to kick off around the same time. It's worth noting that Deepika Padukone has been confirmed to play the role of Amrita, Shiva's mother, in the first part of the franchise.

Interestingly, this marks the first occasion where two Bollywood off-screen couples, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, will share the screen in a film. Despite attempts to seek a comment, Ayan Mukerji, the director, remained unavailable for a response.

