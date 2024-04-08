WATCH: Tamannaah Bhatia makes excuses to skip bath on Sunday; Shraddha Kapoor defends

After a hectic week, most of us don’t even want to move a limb on Sundays. Even the thought of getting up and taking a shower feels like a herculean task. Well, not just us, even Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia can hard relate to this. She was even seen being consoled by her mother to take a bath when all she wanted was to stay in bed with her pet dog.

Tamannaah Bhatia not wanting to shower on Sunday is all of us

Tamannaah Bhatia is an actress who is often busy with her shoots and work commitments. Whenever she is spotted at public events or strolling through the city, she aces her fashion game. But just like many of us, she also has her days when all she wants is to chill at home. Going to bed without a full face of makeup also feels like a herculean task, especially on a Sunday.

A while ago, the actress took to Instagram and dropped a couple of glimpses of her behaving like a normal girl. In the first clip, she can be seen hugging her mother tightly and expressing how she doesn’t want to take a shower. She can also be seen complaining to her that her makeup artist makes her shower thrice a day. “I don’t want to go for a bath. She is making her bath three times,” she says. While consoling her daughter, Tamannaah’s mother hilariously stated that she likes to be a skunk.

Advertisement

Take a look:

In the next clip, the Entertainment actress can be seen lying on a bed and promising her friend that she will wash off her makeup and then sleep without staining her pillow cover. Lastly, she dropped a cute image of her cuddling with her baby dog in her cozy bed. Sharing the clips, she penned, “Should this be acceptable Sunday behaviour?” Actress Shraddha Kapoor was quick to come to her defense and commented that this should be a compulsory Sunday behavior.

Take a look:

On the work front, Bhatia will be seen next in Vedaa and will feature in a song in Stree 2.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia serves Gen-Z aesthetic in casual outfit with micro mini bag on movie date night with Vijay Varma