Latex is a material that can be as daring as it is devastatingly chic, and Tamannaah Bhatia really isn't afraid to take fashion risks. Guess what happened when this Bollywood style icon met the high-shine world of latex. Magic, obviously! Tamannaah Bhatia’s latex dresses are nothing short of unforgettable. With 3 swoon-worthy looks, she proved latex can be a proper wardrobe weapon.

Want to learn how to hit the right mark in head-turning latex dresses? Well, look no further. Let’s have a look at 3 simply unforgettable latex outfits worn by Tamannaah Bhatia.

Bewitching black corseted dress:

One of the most bewitching looks served by Tamannaah thus far was the incredibly stylish black corset-like midi dress she wore, not too long ago. This sleeveless high-fashion latex piece featured a structured corset-like top that hugged her curves at just the right places, accentuating them.

However, the lower half of the ankle-length piece was a unique fringed style that enhanced the whole look. This Alexander McQueen ensemble was a proper 10.

Beautiful sky blue mini-dress:

Who said slip dresses have to be boring and similar? Bhatia was able to give them a major update in a sky blue-colored sleeveless latex mini-dress that perfectly hugged her frame.

The Versace piece's deep and plunging neckline along with the sleek straps made this mesmerizing ensemble just fabulous. The unique hue of the glossy dress also popped against Tamannaah’s complexion. We also loved how she kept her accessories limited for this one.

Advertisement

Edgy silver bodycon dress:

Another moment when Tamannaah Bhatia had us gushing over her fashion game was when she opted for a futuristic Dolce and Gabbana midi dress. The latex piece’s holographic material legit gave it a disco-ready vibe.

The unique corset detailing and structural shoulder pads made this a total must-have. The high-fashion ensemble also beautifully wrapped around Tamannaah Bhatia’s slender frame, helping her flaunt her oh-so-enviable curves.

Which one of Tamannah Bhatia’s 3 dresses was your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates power of love in Anamika Khanna’s elegant crimson red co-ord set