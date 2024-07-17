A basic red-striped tee, loose black jeans and cap is enough for Shraddha Kapoor to make a fashion statement

Stree actress Shraddha Kapoor has made a mark in the industry with her acting range and eye-catching sartorial choices. She shines on the screen and looks stylish in whatever she dons in everyday life. The actress keeps winning people over with her growing style and fashion choices. Shraddha Kapoor's journey in Bollywood has been marked by memorable roles and equally memorable fashion statements.

Whether she's playing a girl next door role or a dramatic diva, her characters on and off the screen truly match the outfits and her bubbly personality. Her latest casual look also shows off her fashion prowess. Let's take a look at what she's wearing.

Shraddha Kapoor’s latest outfit

For her OOTD, Shraddha wore a red striped t-shirt with a round neck and loose-fitted black jeans. She completed her look with a black cap. The red top not only brightened up the whole fit but also gave off summer comfort.

Everything about the Ok Jaanu actress’s outfit screams comfort and casual. While the fit looks ideal for a shopping trip with friends, you can style this for a Saturday brunch or even just a stroll through the city. It is all things casual and chic, not to forget the comfort of the outfit.

Shraddha Kapoor’s accessories and glam

Shraddha Kapoor chose the right accessories and makeup to go with her casual look. She chose a black cap that gave a sporty and fashionable touch. The cap shielded her from scorching heat as well as contributed to the relaxed theme of the attire. As the occasion was less official, she put on a pair of white sliders.

Shraddha Kapoor applied less makeup, which indeed, enhanced her beauty. She opted for a baby pink lipstick that gave freshness to her face and did not overpower her look. Her hair was left open in loose waves which suited her relaxed demeanor.

In case you want to run errands and can’t figure out what to wear, this look by Shraddha will come to your rescue. What’s your thoughts about her look?

