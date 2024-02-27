WATCH: Yami Gautam's intense training for Article 370 is all things motivational; fans praise her dedication

The much-anticipated Article 370 starring Yami Gautam finally had a theatrical release on February 23. The film is an interpretation of all the events that conspired in the abrogation of Article 370 on the 5th of August, 2019. Yami Gautam received a lot of praise for her portrayal of NIA officer, Zooni Haksar. A while ago, the actress dropped a behind-the-scenes video of her going through intense training for the role, and fans filled the comment section with praiseworthy words.

Yami Gautam goes through intense training for her role in Article 370

On February 27, Yami Gautam took to her Instagram handle and shared a video to give a glimpse of how she went through intense training to be Zooni Haksar in Article 370. The actress can be seen sweating a lot and working hard to give her hundred percent for the movie.

Sharing the video, Yami penned, "@mustafa_thebull_ahmed, you have been my beacon of strength during the most crucial period- making of ‘Zooni Haksar’. I am deeply grateful for the countless hours of training, motivation, and genuine care. Your belief in me has been a source of constant strength, and for that, I can't thank you enough, Mustafa a.k.a. Maut ka saudagar #Article370"

As soon as Yami Gautam dropped the video, fans started commenting praiseworthy words. One wrote, "First Uri The sergical strike, The artical 370 ... Your acting level (fire and red heart)." Another commented, "What a actress you are!!!! The way of acting in article 370 is great as well as a wonderful act." "Hatsoff to ur dedication," wrote a third fan. "Dedication has paid off well in the movie... the way you were holding the weapon, operating it,.. it was realistic," wrote a fourth fan praising the actress. Others were also seen dropping lovely words as they praised her.

After the release of the film, fans took to their X (formerly Twitter) and praised the film as well as the performance of Yami. One user wrote, "#Article370 must-watch for its authenticity and depth." Another commented, "Still in awe of #Article370InCinemas! A cinematic journey filled with emotions and impactful storytelling. Don't miss the chance to watch it in theaters!" Others were also seen praising the film.

More about Yami Gautam starrer Article 370

Article 370 is based on the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar. The film also features Priyamani in a prominent role.

Talking about the Yami Gautam starrer Article 370, Mahaveer Jain said that you are going to hear a lot of clapping in the theatres. He further stated, “It is such an eye opener film. Unknown facts are told with amazing cinematic brilliance. The narrative is so engaging, that it will be remembered for a long time. A film which will pleasantly surprise the audience and Box office too.”

Mahaveer also added, “Writers, Director, Aditya Dhar, Yami, Jio Studios & entire team deserves all the awards and rewards. The film has the potential to do Big at the box office.”

Article 370 marks the second collaboration of Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam after the success of URI: The Surgical Strike. Notably, during the film's trailer launch event, Yami and her husband Aditya revealed that they are going to embrace parenthood soon.

