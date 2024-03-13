What The Hell Navya 2 Promo: Shweta-Jaya Bachchan speak on dealing with failure; latter says THIS about 'immediate reaction'

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda returned with the new season of her popular show, What The Hell Navya. This season, the show transitioned from its podcast format to an immersive video series. Navya, along with her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan, grace the screen, promising audiences plenty of candid conversations and light banter. The season already saw 6 episodes and in one of the episodes, Agastya Nanda also appeared. Now, a new promo giving a sneak peek into episode 7 is out where Navya, Jaya Ji, and Shweta can be seen having a serious conversation about dealing with failure.

Navya Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda engage in serious conversation in new What The Hell Navya Season 2 promo

On March 13, the official handle of the show What The Hell Navya made a collaborative post with Navya Naveli Nanda to release a new promo for its 7th episode. The video opens with the endearing presence of three generations of remarkable women: Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Jaya Bachchan, engaging in a discussion about dealing with failure.

In the video, Navya can be seen asking her mother and grandmother if they feel low when they fail at something. Shweta Bachchan immediately responded, "I feel I'm very harsh on myself. It's like, debilitatingly harsh."

On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan said, "For me, immediate reaction would be to overcome and get back and do it again." They can also be seen discussing about the phrase 'Behind every successful man is a woman.'

The caption of the post read, "We fail. We rise. Navya, Mom, Nani on dealing with failure. Tune in tomorrow 7pm for Episode 7!"

More about What The Hell Navya Season 2

Talking about the new episode of the VODCAST of What The Hell Navya Season 2, an interesting array of conversations on various topics like women and dealing with failure are expected. Viewers have been showering a lot of love since the first episode of Navya's show.

It started streaming on February 1 and audiences can tune in to @NavyaNanda’s YouTube channel to catch each episode every Thursday.

