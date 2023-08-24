EXCLUSIVE: Imran Khan set for his comeback; to reunite with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na director Abbas Tyrewala

After years of being absent from the movie scene, Imran Khan has returned to the spotlight. The actor has been making headlines ever since he hinted at the possibility of making a comeback in Bollywood earlier this month. In his first Instagram post in five years, the Delhi Belly actor revealed that he is working on his return and has since been consistently active on Instagram, sharing memories from his previous movies such as Luck and Break Ke Baad. Amidst this ongoing excitement for his much-awaited comeback, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Imran might end his eight-year acting sabbatical with a web series.

"Imran Khan is brimming with energy as he gears up to step back onto the set and is in advanced talks with Abbas Tyrewala for a spy action drama series. Imran made his acting debut with Tyrewala’s cult youth classic, Jaane Tu… Ya Jane Na, and is teaming up with the director again to embark on a new phase in his career. They have been discussing this project for a while now, and things are progressing positively. And contrary to what everyone might be expecting, Imran won’t be reprising the role of a chocolate boy this time. Instead, he will be seen playing the age-appropriate role of an intelligence officer in this yet-untitled show for a leading OTT platform," a source close to the development revealed.

Described as an espionage thriller series set in the cloak-and-dagger world of South Asian counter-intelligence, the project is currently in the pre-production stage and is set to go on floors towards the end of the year. Abbas Tyrewala, who has previously written for films like Asoka, Maqbool, Main Hoon Na, and Salaam Namaste, will serve as the writer and showrunner on this series, while Siddharth Roy Kapur is producing it under the banner of Roy Kapur Films. Imran is excited to play a spy on screen and will apparently undergo an intense physical transformation for his character.

Imran Khan made his adult acting debut with Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na in 2008, after playing the childhood version of his uncle Aamir Khan in movies like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Imran starred in commercially successful films like Delhi Belly, I Hate Luv Storys, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, before taking a sabbatical from acting. His last acting venture was Nikkhil Advani’s romantic comedy, Katti Batti, in 2015. Three years later, in 2018, Imran forayed into direction with a short film titled Mission Mars: Keep Walking India. The Abbas Tyrewala show will mark his return to acting after eight years.

We reached out to the representatives of Roy Kapur Films for confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

