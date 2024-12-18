Year Ender 2024: 6 best Hindi OTT movies; Amar Singh Chamkila, Maharaj and more

Hindi cinema thrives on its ability to tell compelling stories, and OTT platforms have become a hub for showcasing exceptional films. As 2024 comes to an end, let’s look back at some of the best Hindi OTT movies of the year. From Amar Singh Chamkila and CTRL, Sector 36, these films have left a lasting impression on audiences.

6 best Hindi OTT movies of 2024 that we can’t get over anytime soon:

1. Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila on Netflix is a captivating biographical drama that delves into the life of the iconic Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, known for his bold lyrics and magnetic stage presence.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, delivering a career-defining performance alongside Parineeti Chopra as his singing partner, Amarjot Kaur. The movie explores Chamkila's rise to fame, his controversial themes, and the mystery surrounding his untimely death.

2. CTRL

CTRL on Netflix is a cyber-thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film stars Ananya Panday as Nella Awasthi, a social media influencer who, after discovering her partner Joe's (Vihaan Samat) infidelity during a livestream, uses an AI application called CTRL to erase him from her digital life.

Unbeknownst to her, the AI begins to take over her personal life, leading to unforeseen consequences. The narrative delves into themes of technology's pervasive influence and data privacy concerns, offering a cautionary tale about the potential dangers of AI integration into daily life.

3. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba on Netflix is a romantic thriller directed by Jayprad Desai, serving as a sequel to the 2021 film Haseen Dillruba. The narrative continues with Rani (Taapsee Pannu) and Rishu (Vikrant Massey) living separately in Agra under new identities, evading police scrutiny following past events.

Their plan to reunite and escape is complicated by the city's challenges, including floods and unexpected crocodile appearances in the Yamuna River. The film delves into themes of love, betrayal, and obsession, introducing new characters that add complexity to Rani and Rishu's relationship.

4. Sector 36

Sector 36 on Netflix is a crime thriller inspired by true events, notably the 2006 Noida murders, also known as the Nithari Killings. The film follows Inspector Ram Charan Pandey, portrayed by Deepak Dobriyal, a corrupt police officer in Noida's Sector 36, notorious for child abductions.

As he delves into the disappearances, he uncovers a complex web of crime involving organ trafficking and powerful individuals. Vikrant Massey delivers a chilling performance as Prem Singh, the psychopath behind the crimes.

5. Bhakshak

Bhakshak on Netflix is a crime thriller directed by Pulkit, inspired by the real-life Muzaffarpur shelter case. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar as Vaishali Singh, a determined investigative journalist, and features Sanjay Mishra as her cameraman, Bhaskar Sinha.

The narrative follows Vaishali as she uncovers the sexual exploitation of underage girls in a shelter home in Munawwarpur, Bihar. Despite facing threats from powerful, politically backed forces, she persists in her quest for justice.

6. Maharaj

Maharaj on Netflix is a historical drama that delves into the life of Karsandas Mulji, a Gujarati journalist and social reformer from the 19th century. The film portrays his courageous battle against Jadunath Maharaj, a religious leader exploiting women under the guise of spiritual salvation.

Karsandas's unwavering pursuit of truth and justice challenges the deeply entrenched social norms of his time. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film features Junaid Khan in the titular role, with Jaideep Ahlawat portraying the antagonist, Jadunath Maharaj.

So, which one did you enjoy watching the most?

