WATCH: Parineeti Chopra and hubby Raghav Chadha enjoy Delhi winters together as they return home; 'Hours of blankets and...'

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the beloved couple of Bollywood, never cease to leave fans in awe of their adorable glimpses. Recently, the actress shared a lovely picture and videos on her social media handle as she enjoyed Delhi winters with her husband.

On December 15, Parineeti Chopra posted a couple of videos and pictures on her Instagram stories as she offered a glimpse of her husband, Raghav Chadha. In the first video, the actress was seen capturing him while he drove the car on the roads of Delhi and enjoyed King’s song, Oops.

"Wait for it, Home for the weekend," she wrote in the caption, further adding Delhi, India as the location.



In the next picture, she posted her selfie in a warm blanket and stated, "Came to enjoy 48 hours of blankets and sweaters," followed by a laughter emoji. In another video, the Ishaqzaade actress was seen enjoying the warmth of her cozy blanket. She also added the Winter Morning song in the background.

In the video, the actress was seen in a black sweater with no make-up look. She exuded glow in her simple hair tied in a ponytail with a middle partition. Meanwhile, her politician husband looked charming in a blue-green printed sweater.

During a recent appearance at Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat, the couple shared insights into their marriage. Reflecting on their relationship, the AAP Leader candidly admitted that he doesn’t know anything about Bollywood, and his wife doesn’t know anything about politics. According to him, this is one of the reasons their married life is going pretty well.

When asked if Parineeti talks a lot, Raghav sweetly responded, "Mujhe inki awaaz acchi lagti hai, toh ye jitna bhi bolti hai, mujhe accha hi lagta hai" (I love the sound of her voice, so no matter how much she talks, I always enjoy it).

Parineeti and Raghav got married in September 2023 in a lavish destination wedding at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, months after their engagement ceremony in May.

On the work front, Chopra was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. She is yet to make a new film announcement.

