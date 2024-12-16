Year Ender 2024: 9 best performances that owned every frame; Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila to Kareena Kapoor Khan in Crew, and more

Hindi cinema thrives on remarkable on-screen performances, as it is the dynamic connection between the leads that leaves a lasting impression on viewers. As the year 2024 draws to a close and we gear up for the New Year, let's take a moment to reflect on some of the standout on-screen performances of the year. From Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila, and Alia Bhatt in Jigra to Kareena Kapoor Khan in Crew, these performances have truly captivated audiences in 2024.

1. Diljit Dosanjh - Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit Dosanjh delivered an extraordinary performance as Amar Singh Chamkila in the biopic of the legendary Punjabi singer. His portrayal brilliantly encapsulated Chamkila's charisma, struggles, and musical brilliance, earning immense praise. With raw emotion and authentic singing, Diljit not only brought the iconic figure to life but also left a lasting impression on audiences.

2. Rajkummar Rao - Srikanth

Rajkummar Rao takes on the inspiring role of industrialist Srikanth Bolla in the biographical film. The actor portrays Bolla's journey of resilience, as he overcame visual impairment to establish Bollant Industries. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film also features Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles, adding depth to this powerful narrative.

3. Pratibha Ranta - Laapataa Ladies

In Laapataa Ladies, Pratibha Ranta shines as Jaya, a young woman from a conservative family, forced into marriage against her will. Her portrayal of a bride with dreams of becoming an organic farmer—mirroring her own agricultural background—has resonated deeply with audiences. The film's selection as India’s official entry to the Oscars 2025 adds to its acclaim.

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan - Crew

Kareena Kapoor Khan captivated audiences with her portrayal of a sassy air hostess in Crew, alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, centered around three women, is a comedic take on the struggling airline industry. Their lives take unexpected turns, leading them into a tangled web of lies and chaotic situations.

5. R Madhavan - Shaitaan

R. Madhavan delivers a chilling performance as Vanraj, a character who goes full psycho in Shaitaan, alongside Ajay Devgn. His portrayal makes him utterly loathsome, as he does whatever it takes to disturb the audience. The film offers a gripping mix of intense thrills and high-octane drama.

6. Arjun Kapoor - Singham Again

Singham Again draws strong parallels with the Ramayana, blending the mythological epic with modern action seamlessly. Arjun Kapoor undoubtedly owns every frame, particularly from his dramatic entry, which delivers pure entertainment and electrifies the audience. His performance silenced critics who doubted his ability to play the villain in the film.

7. Vikrant Massey - Sector 36

Vikrant Massey delivers a chilling performance as Prem, the eccentric househelp of a powerful industrialist. His portrayal is so intense and convincing that it creates a sense of discomfort, as he fully embraces the psycho element of his character, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

8. Alia Bhatt - Jigra

Alia Bhatt captured hearts with her portrayal of Satya, a fiercely protective sister willing to go to any lengths to save her innocent brother (Vedang Raina). Her performance makes you root for her, even when her actions aren’t morally justified, showcasing her ability to evoke empathy despite the character's flaws.

9. Junaid Khan - Maharaj

Maharaj is a gripping drama that lingers long after the credits roll. Junaid Khan makes a strong impact with his debut role, showcasing his dedication to the character. Though not a naturally polished actor, his sincerity and charm shine through, making a memorable mark in his first film.

So, which one did you enjoy watching the most?

