Shahid Kapor’s wife Mira spends the day out with a pampering salon session; daughter Misha accompanies: WATCH

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, often accompanies her husband to public events. In addition to running her home business, she also makes sure to spend enough quality time with her kids, Misha and Zain. On December 22, the Bollywood's stylish mother was spotted exiting a salon after enjoying a relaxing pampering session with her daughter.

In a video posted on Pinkvilla's Instagram handle, Mira Rajput Kapoor can be seen helping her daughter, Misha Kapoor, climb stairs as they exit a beauty parlor in Mumbai. The video shows the mother and daughter, with freshly blow-dried hair, getting inside their swanky luxury vehicle.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira's daughter looked cute in pink-printed leggings and a top in the same color. She layered them with a white denim jacket and golden bellies. The girl also carried a pink backpack. As for her fashionista mother, the celebrity donned wide-legged blue denim pants, a black cropped jacket, matching slippers, and a handbag.

A couple of days ago, Mira also took to her Instagram stories and dropped an adorable picture of her eight-year-old daughter playing board games with her friend. The mommy was pleased with how the youngster had managed to befriend her friends. While Mira is busy doing her mom duties, her husband is prepping to start working with Triptii Dimri on Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustara.

An industry insider exclusively informed Pinkvilla that the actioner will go floors on January 6. The source stated that a massive set is being constructed at a studio in Mumbai, bringing the film's vision to life. Additionally, a team of over 500 people is working to create this elaborate set-up, as the idea is to mount it on a massive scale.

"The makers are aiming to recreate Mumbai from the era gone by, as the premise of the film is set against the backdrop of the underworld in the post-Independence era," revealed a source close to the development.

Moreover, Triptii is also excited to embark on a new journey with Shahid Kapoor, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Vishal Bhardwaj. "The film will go on floors in January with a marathon schedule, and the makers aim to call it a wrap, to bring the film on the big screen by the end of 2025," the source added.

