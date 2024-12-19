Year Ender 2024: 6 best cameos that took internet by storm; Salman Khan in Singham Again, Akshay Kumar in Stree 2 and more

Bollywood has always been known for its captivating storytelling, and 2024 has been no different, with some unforgettable cameos that stole the show. As the year comes to a close, let's revisit the standout guest appearances that made a significant impact.

From Salman Khan in Singham Again to Akshay Kumar in Stree 2, these cameos had audiences buzzing. These brief yet powerful moments reminded us that in Bollywood, a short screen appearance can sometimes leave a much greater impression than a full role, adding intrigue and charm to the overall cinematic experience.

6 best cameos of 2024 that took the internet by storm:

Salman Khan in Singham Again

Salman Khan made a memorable cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. This brief yet impactful appearance, lasting approximately two minutes, was designed as a high-energy "seeti-maar" moment, bringing together the characters of Chulbul Pandey and Singham.

The movie starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. Salman’s appearance was the cherry on top of this high-octane blockbuster.

Akshay Kumar in Stree 2

In Stree 2, Akshay Kumar makes a surprise cameo, adding a thrilling twist to the film's narrative. His appearance has been described as a pivotal moment, likened to the character Thanos in the horror-comedy universe, indicating his significant role in future installments.

This cameo marks Akshay Kumar's official entry into the horror-comedy genre, expanding the universe established by films like Stree and Bhediya.

Varun Dhawan in Munjya

In the 2024 horror-comedy film Munjya, Varun Dhawan makes a notable cameo as Bhaskar from Bhediya, a character from the Maddock Films universe. This appearance connects Munjya to other films like Stree, Roohi, and Bhediya, creating a shared cinematic universe. Varun's cameo is featured in the mid-credit scene, adding an exciting twist for fans'.

Kunal Kemmu in Madgaon Express

In Madgaon Express, Kunal Kemmu makes a brief yet impactful cameo as a drug peddler. This appearance adds a delightful touch for fans, especially those familiar with his role as Hardik in Go Goa Gone. The film, which marks Kemmu's directorial debut, has been praised for its humor and engaging storyline.

Ananya Panday in Bad Newz

Ananya Panday made a special cameo appearance in the 2024 film Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari. In this comedy-drama, she portrayed a celebrity preparing to play Saloni, the character of Triptii Dimri. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, and Ammy Virk. Her role adds a touch of star power to the film, enhancing its appeal.

Tamannaah Bhatia - Stree 2

In Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2, Tamannaah Bhatia makes a notable cameo as Kshama. Her appearance is highlighted in the energetic track Aaj Ki Raat, where she delivers a captivating dance performance.

Bhatia’s electrifying dance moves transformed the song into a nationwide sensation, making her cameo one of the most memorable highlights of Amar Kaushik’s directorial masterpiece.

Released in August, Stree 2 reunited its beloved ensemble cast, including Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Kapur, and Abhishek Banerjee. However, it was Tamannaah Bhatia’s show-stealing appearance that had fans buzzing with excitement.

So, which one did you enjoy watching the most?

