WATCH: Zaheer Iqbal proposes to Sonakshi Sinha as they dance to Salman Khan’s Mujhse Shaadi Karogi at wedding reception; don't miss actress' reaction

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal truly had the time of their lives yesterday, June 23, during their wedding reception. Many inside pictures and videos of the newlyweds have showcased them dancing their hearts out and enjoying themselves with the guests.

A new unseen video captured the moment when Sonakshi and Zaheer grooved to Salman Khan’s popular song, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The groom even proposed to his wife, and the actress had an unmissable reaction.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s special moment on Mujhse Shaadi Karogi song

After their beautiful registered marriage ceremony, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal headed to their reception venue. Sonakshi looked stunning in a red saree, while Zaheer perfectly complemented her in an ivory-colored Indo-Western outfit.

In a recent video shared by one of the couple’s friends, Sonakshi and Zaheer danced energetically to the title track of the movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. As he sang the lyrics, Zaheer went down on his knees and folded his hands in front of Sonakshi, proposing to her. In response, the actress gave a huge smile and did the hook step of Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra’s song.

Watch the video here!

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s official wedding announcement

On Sunday, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared mesmerizing pictures from their marriage ceremony on Instagram, along with a sweet caption. The song Afreen Afreen was also used in the background of the post.

Advertisement

It looks like the track is extremely special to the couple, as they also danced romantically to it during their wedding reception. It was even played during Sonakshi’s bridal entry under the phoolon ki chaadar.

In the caption, the couple expressed the significance of their marriage date, saying, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it.”

They further stated, “Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife."

The reception saw many Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditi Rao Hydari, Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Aditya Roy Kapur, and more.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Bride gets emotional as she walks down the aisle, groom plants sweet kiss after registering marriage; INSIDE VIDEOS