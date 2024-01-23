Old Boy fame Yoon Jin Seo and non-celebrity husband welcome first child after seven years of marriage

Actress Yoon Jin Seo is blessed with a baby girl!

On January 23, the actress agency Big Picture Entertainment issued an official statement confirming the birth of Yoon Jin Seo’s first child on the early morning of January 21. The company also shared an update that the actress and her newly born daughter are in good health.

Yoo Jin Seo blessed with baby girl after seven years of marriage

On 6 July 2023, Yoon Jin Seo had announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post. The actress embraced motherhood after seven years of marriage. She tied the knot with her non-celebrity boyfriend in April 2017 after three days of dating. Being a fitness enthusiast, Yoon Jin Seo chronicled her transformative journey throughout her pregnancy phase on social media. The actress kept posting about her yoga sessions to keep her fans engaged.

More about Yoo Jin Seo

Yoon Jin Seo is a renowned actress who started her career back in 2001 with a film called Bus Stop. Some of her notable works include The Moonlight of Seoul (2008), The Royal Gambler (2016) and more. She was widely appreciated for performance in the film Old Boy (2003) directed by Park Chan Wook, which also earned her the Best New Actress Award at the coveted 40th Baeksang Arts Awards. She was last seen in the crime-thriller series A Model Family (2022) alongside Park Hee Soon, Jung Woo, and Park Ji Yeon.

Apart from her acting stints, Yoon Jin Seo has appeared in South Korean variety shows namely Fashion King Korea - Season 2 (2014) and A Man Who Feeds The Dog - Season 3 (2019). For a brief time period, she pursued the profession of a contributing writer for a leading weekly magazine, where she published 11 articles from 2010 to 2011. The name of her Korean column translates to Yoon Jin Seo's Rolling Paper.

